DDB wins Best of Show at 2020 Anvil Awards The agency's "Art Frenzy" wins top prize at the event recognizing the best from Alberta's creative community.

DDB caused a bit of a “frenzy” at the 2020 edition of Ad Rodeo Associations’ Anvil Awards.

The awards, which honour the best work to come out of Alberta’s advertising and design agencies, were held virtually on Friday.

The big winner was DBB’s Edmonton office, which took Best of Show for the “Art Frenzy” it created for the Southern Alberta Art Gallery.

The gallery’s annual auction typically draws crowds and generates enough funds to help the gallery keep its doors open every year. However, before DDB came along, the event lacked branding. The agency created a progressive new identity system that was designed to be as eye-catching as the art itself, and which was communicated across direct mail, posters, radio ads and event programs, along with labelling the auction an “Art Frenzy.”

“Art Frenzy” also won five Anvils, in addition to the Best In Show win, contributing to a total 12 Anvils for DDB throughout the show. The agency also picked up wins for work with the Edmonton International Airport, Royal Alberta Museum, Syncrude, Elections Alberta and the Joint Utility Safety Team.

C&B Advertising also had a good showing. It won 11 Anvils throughout the show, including four for the “Never Ending Day” campaign for the United Farmers of Alberta. The campaign rebranded the organization, highlighting the resolve and determination that personifies the farmers UFA supplies.

C&B also won Anvils for work with The Calgary Stampede, Green Drop and Nopp on Wood.

Other multi-Anvil winners were Wax and Meadus Design with six, ZGM with five, as well as Critical Mass and Sajak & Farki with two.