Corner Office Shifts: WestJet CMO leaves for Rogers Plus, former Tangerine exec Peter Aceto gets a new gig and Mercedes-Benz Canada names first woman president and CEO.

WestJet to add new digital leadership, as CMO leaves for Rogers

Effective last month, Alfredo Tan, former CMO and chief digital and innovation officer at WestJet, was named SVP of strategy, data and partnerships at Rogers Sports and Media. As first reported by Media in Canada, Tan will now help Rogers establish internal, local and global partnerships after having served more than two years in the carriers’ top marketing role.

His departure comes with additional changes at WestJet, where Natalie Farand has been appointed VP of digital and will report to chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen.

A spokesperson said the company has launched a “world-wide search” for an EVP of digital and technology who will be part of the Calgary-based airline’s executive leadership team. Reporting to CEO Ed Sims, this new role will “oversee the transformation of our digital presence, as well as our technology platforms and infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

Director of marketing Rob Daintree remains in his role and continues to lead the marketing department under von zur Muehlen. The company did not say whether it is currently searching for a replacement CMO.

Former head of Tangerine Bank joins Mortgage Alliance

Peter Aceto, who rose to prominence as an executive of Tangerine Bank, has been appointed president of Mortgage Alliance, a Canadian mortgage brokerage and subsidiary of M3 Financial Group.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the appointment, M3 wrote that “Peter’s collaborative mindset… fintech focus and elevated breadth of industry knowledge will set Mortgage Alliance brokers up for continued success and growth moving forward in today’s ever-changing highly competitive marketplace.”

Aceto has more than 25 years of experience in financial services. He helped establish ING Direct in North America as president of ING Direct Canada and was later named president and CEO of Tangerine Bank, the name given to the Canadian division following its acquisition by Scotiabank in the early 2000s.

Aceto left Tangerine in 2017 to join Ontario-based cannabis producer CannTrust as CEO. However, following a Health Canada non-compliance order against the company, which had grown marijuana in unlicensed rooms and taken steps to hide it from authorities, Aceto was terminated “with cause” in July 2019.

Eva Wiese to helm Mercedes-Benz Canada

Effective Feb 1, 2021, Eva Wiese will become the first woman to lead Mercedes-Benz Canada as president and CEO. She succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who was named head of marketing and sales for the automaker in North America and CEO in the U.S, starting Jan. 1.

Wiese started her career with the car company in 2001 and has served in various marketing, sales and management functions throughout Europe, the United States and Asia.

In a release, the company said Wiese’s “extensive experience in multiple markets and across a variety of business areas will be critical to delivering on the six strategic pillars that will help further grow Mercedes-Benz’ position in the Canadian market.”