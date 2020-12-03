Bell Canada acquires Environics Analytics The company will help enhance the consumer insight firms' privacy-compliant services, especially those that combine online and offline data.

Environics Analytics (EA) has announced its acquisition by Bell Canada.

The Toronto-based marketing and analytics company (whose “Geek” mascot is pictured above) will retain its branding and operate independently, but will be known as Environics Analytics, a Bell Canada company. EA founder, president and CEO Jan Kestle will continue to lead the organization.

“By leveraging EA’s insights, Bell Media clients can better understand their customers, helping them target, identify and connect with the right audiences, and allowing advertisers to plan, purchase, and measure more effective campaigns,” says Scott Henderson, VP communications at Bell Media.

Both Bell Canada and Bell Media have been longtime clients of EA. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Environics Analytics is a consumer insights firm that specializes in demographics and segmentation. Its Prizm service offers analysis of geographic regions within Canada, examining income, education level, consumer mindset and the like. Until its acquisition, it was a part of the Environics Group, which also includes a research company and the public relations firm Proof.

Former ACA vice-president of digital Chris Williams calls the deal “an important acquisition because it signals that geography is the language that links media planning, media delivery and proper market mix modelling.”

“Cookies and identifiers don’t handle analogue media well,” he told MiC. “Without geography acting as a lingua franca, there is no basis for media-neutral planning.”

EA, which has more than 200 employees, will continue to offer services to its existing client base, but will be a part of the Bell Products team, reporting to Nauby Jacob, senior VP of products and services.

“With Bell’s investment, EA will enhance its programs that combine online and offline data and increase the pace of adding features to our privacy-compliant platforms,” EA said in a statement on its website.

Henderson adds that Bell intends to add new features to EA’s platforms.

This story originally appeared on Media in Canada.