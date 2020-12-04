John St. names Cher Campbell CCO as Angus Tucker steps away The agency co-founder is shifting his focus to Theo, WPP's dedicated Rogers unit.

John St. has promoted ECD Cher Campbell to CCO, as co-founder Angus Tucker takes a step back from the position to lead the offering for WPP’s bespoke agency for Rogers.

Theo launched in June to service Rogers’ consumer and business brands, made up of creative talent from John St. and fellow WPP agency Taxi. Tucker began working to help get Theo off the ground back in April, and tapped Campbell to take over the leadership of John St.’s creative department.

Now, Tucker will be stepping away fully from his role at John St., which he co-founded in 2001, to focus entirely on his duties with Theo. Campbell will lead John St.’s creative department, assuming responsibility for creative output and setting the vision for agency alongside president Stephanie Hurst, chief strategy officer Megan Towers and executive director of production Cas Binnington.

“This has been rolling around in my head for awhile now, and now just seemed like the right time to do it,” Tucker says. “Our executive team – Stephanie, Megan and Cas – have been leading the agency for almost three years now and are more than ready to continue to lead the agency into 2021 and beyond. We have a roster of brave and progressive clients who understand that that’s the kind of work you need to do to create the business results they, and we, need to deliver.”

John St. implemented a succession plan in 2017 as founding partners Stephen Jurisic and Emily Bain prepared to leave for new ventures and Arthur Fleischmann began to take on greater responsibilities within the Ogilvy network. That plan brought Hurst, Towers and Binnington into the leadership team alongside Tucker and Fleischmann. Mo Bofill, head of design, was also part of that team, though she left this year to join 123w and help it open a Toronto office.

Campbell first joined John St. in 2016 as a CD, coming over from Rain 43, being promoted to ECD two years later. Over the course of her time at John St., Campbell has led creative efforts for new business wins such as KFC, Dairy Farmers of Canada, TJX, and most recently, DoorDash.

“Her creative instincts are unparalleled, as is her curiosity about our clients’ businesses and the challenges their brands face,” Hurst says of Campbell.

For Tucker, he and Theo will look to continue to help Rogers bring an integrated customer journey to life with strategic communications across multiple channels such as wireless, cable, TV and radio, consumer electronics, retail, as well as connected home and 5G experiences.