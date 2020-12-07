2020 Agency Holiday Cards: part one How are some agencies making the most of this year's unusually unfestive season?



Now that December has arrived, the holiday cards and gifts (which, in a pandemic year, come mostly via the web) from Canada’s ad agencies are beginning to roll in. Here are the ones strategy has received so far. Check back here again over the coming weeks to see all the ways the shops are commemorating the season. And if your agency has something festive to share, feel free to give us a shout.



Rewind to a time when the world seemed more kind

The ’60s gave us pop art.

The ’70s gave us Farrah Fawcett.

The ’80s gave us MTV.

The ’90s gave us the flip phone.

The ’00s gave us Crocs.

The ’10s gave us Gangnam Style.

The ’20s, well, that’s given us nothing so far.

Because, just like the 13th floor of an apartment building, we’re gonna give 2020 a skip.

The fine folks at Giants & Gentlemen are all behind forgetting this year entirely. For their holiday gift, they’re sending made-to-order nostalgic hoodies for anyone who wants to throw on a throwback.

Each sweater comes with a best-of-a-decade decal and are cruelty-free – meaning they show no evidence of this easily forgotten start of the decade we currently find ourselves in.

What are the holidays without a little bellyaching?