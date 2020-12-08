Match spawns two new agencies Public Label and Match Retail were created to better convey the agency's data and integrated marketing capabilities.

North American consumer engagement agency Match Marketing Group has launched two new agencies, Public Label and Match Retail, to better convey its capabilities.

Public Label, a more full service offering, was created to help brands recognize and align with consumer motivations and cultural movements. It builds on Match’s capabilities in integrated, experiential, shopper and digital marketing, with a roster of existing clients including Progressive, Mars Wrigley and the recently launched plant-based brand Ozo.

Meanwhile, Match Retail works with tier-one clients to drive conversion in traditional shopping environments through enhanced customer experiences. It includes an investment in upfront associate training and data and analytical assessments to further differentiate its offerings. Current clients include Rogers, Telus, Danone and L’Oréal.

Match Marketing Group will continue to oversee the two new agencies. Match Retail and Public Label will both operate independently out of Toronto, while the latter agency will also manage another office in Boulder, Colorado.

“We’ve been on the road to making these shifts since before the pandemic,” says Brian Cohen, CEO at Match Marketing Group, adding that the company is only launching the agencies now as a result of the pandemic pushing its timeline a bit.

“The world our clients compete in is constantly changing and they need more current insights,” Cohen says. “Everyone is focused on getting more data… but we are focused on finding the data that’s most important and most relevant.”

For example, he says, clients in the grocery space want more relevant analytics around what influences the list-building stage of a consumer journey, rather than later on when they’re at the basket-building stage of their shop, which is what Match Retail will focus on. Public Label, on the other hand, will focus on offering integrated campaigns, from traditional ads to digital and in-store communications.

Eric Moncaleano, who was appointed ECD earlier this year as part of a new Match creative leadership announcement in May, will oversee creative for Public Label. The agency leadership team also includes Brian Kittelson, EVP brand strategy and commercialization; Anne Dean, SVP, marketing solutions; and Gary Westgate, VP, Creative.

Match Retail’s leadership team will be co-led by co-managing directors Vanessa Schnekenburger and Greg Quick.

There will be opportunities for collaboration between the two shops, adds Cohen, and the move will give Match Marketing Group more direction for future M&A activities down the line.