The deadline for New Establishment: Innovators is almost here Tomorrow is the last day to nominate trailblazers from across the industry.

Anyone hoping to toss their hat into the ring (or the hat of a deserving co-worker) to be considered one of the New Establishment: Innovators for 2021 has little more than a day to do so.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Dec. 18.

The New Establishment recognizes marketing, advertising and media professionals who are rising through the ranks and making a mark at their companies and the industry at large. The program celebrates the best and brightest at the junior and mid-level, and is not bound to an age limit.

Entrants in the Innovators category can be pioneers and outside-the-box thinkers from any side of the business, whether they come from agencies, brands, vendors, media companies, tech companies and more.

We’re talking about people who have gone beyond their job description to create new solutions to challenges, built things from the ground up, have had the courage to buck the status quo and have tried things differently – with big results. We’re considering entrants from all kinds of professional backgrounds, but one thing should unite them: they should be exceptional.

To get an idea of where the bar is set, read about our last round of honourees in the Innovators category, or those who have been recognized across other New Establishment categories like Brand and Media.

You can nominate co-workers, bosses, employees, rivals or even yourself. Our editorial team will review all of the applications and once we’ve narrowed it down, we’ll be contacting co-workers, managers, clients and partners to get a better sense of how the nominee stands out.

For more details and to submit someone for the The New Establishment: Innovator award, click here.

The winner will be featured in the Spring issue of strategy magazine and awarded at the AToMiC Awards, which will take place in April 2021.