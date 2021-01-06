Cadbury Dairy Milk brand refresh is cuckoo for cocoa stuff The new look includes a redrawn wordmark, iconography and typography to reinforce the feel-good product story.

Cadbury Dairy Milk is putting cocoa at the forefront of its first major design overhaul in 50 years, highlighting its commitment to sustainability that began back in the 19th century.

Informed by Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging from 1905, the new look and feel includes a redrawn wordmark, new iconography and typography meant to celebrate the philanthropic spirit of founder John Cadbury, according to Natalie DeJong, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk at Mondelēz Canada.

The key image revamp was created by global brand and packaging design agency Bulletproof, whose global CD Nick Rees, is quoted as saying it’s an effort to move the brand from a “joyful” aesthetic to one that unlocks its generosity.

DeJong adds that the design changes are also meant to convey warmth, authenticity, and reinforce the unique and distinct Cadbury Dairy Milk branding and product story at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for authentic and quality offerings. Part of the way it is doing that is through emphasizing the “Cocoa Life” program, through which the cocoa it uses is verified to be sustainable by third-parties.

DeJong adds that the program is “grounded in strengthening cocoa communities and inspiring the next generation of cocoa farmers.” Cadbury aims to invest over $514 million global by 2022 to empower 200,000 cocoa farmers, encourage responsible farming, and help fight deforestation. Cocoa Life builds on 2008′s Cadbury Cocoa Partnership, part of its commitment to ensure a sustainable future for chocolate in regions such as Ghana, where the brand has a bicycle factory, and also Côte d’Ivoire, Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

DeJong tells strategy that the product redesign overall brings a distinctive look and feel, which she believes will stand out more on shelf as consumers snack more during lockdown.

The brand has played around with the notion of giving and linking sweets and generosity, even launching “generosity bars” in other markets.

With respect to the timing, DeJong cites data from Mondelēz’s second annual global “State of Snacking” report, which says that 39% of Canadian adults are snacking more than they did before the pandemic, spurred by new habits, rituals and routines that are emerging as a result of COVID restrictions.

She adds that chocolate consumption in Canada has also seen increases in formats well-suited for at-home snacking, such as family bars, multipacks and treat-size offerings.

“In fact, we’ve seen strong growth across our Cadbury portfolio in Canada in 2020, including Cadbury Dairy Milk and Caramilk,” DeJong says, adding that it’s always looking to explore new flavours and product innovations.

The new Cadbury Dairy Milk brand has come to Canada after first being launched in Australia in May. Plans are to bring it to the U.K. and Ireland some point this year.