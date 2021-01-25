The Indie List: 123w rule of ROI puts people over place How a low overhead, high talent model feeds a culture of business-building

Mooren Bofill wanted a change. As an executive-level creative and designer, she’d spent the last five of her 13 years in the industry building the design arm of a well-respected, network-owned creative agency. The work was great but, in her words, it was “beholden to structures and hierarchies beyond my control.”

Then she spoke with Scot Keith, co-founder, president and CEO of One Twenty Three West. “He asked me to join 123w and emphasized: ‘We want to use thinking and creativity to build business and do things differently.’” A lot of independent agencies say things like that, but Bofill saw that this was a business built like no other. She joined the agency in October of this year.

Much has been made of the 40-person agency’s humble beginnings in 2013: founders Keith, Jeff Harrison, Rob Sweetman and Bryan Collins crammed some desks into a garage in Vancouver. They soon moved into an industrial laundromat, and now have a few “b-grade buildings” in Toronto and Vancouver with plywood flooring. Where some might play up this charming origin story, the agency’s pragmatic approach to business means it makes no bones about its un-flashy working spaces.

“We keep overhead low,” says Jonathan Longworth, chief operating officer and partner. “We operate on a low overhead, high talent model. We’ve all come from big shops where you might have 25% going to overhead, whether that’s money going to head office or paying for big offices. That’s leaving only 75% to build a great team. We run about 7% overhead, which leaves over 90% to build a kickass team,” Longworth says.

Scanning the CVs of the agency’s talent pool shows that it does kick ass. The flat structure is populated with experienced creative and account pros who could lead departments at most agencies. Here, most have CD or management titles but still do the hands-on work required to build effective campaigns.

“No one has anything to prove or needs to build a book,” Longworth says. “Everyone understands that our skills are best used by solving client problems. There’s no ‘creativity for creativity’s sake’ here.”

That grounded, get-the-work-done mentality extends to how the team works with brands. 123w has stripped away much of the pomp and ceremony of typical client interactions. There is no initial briefing followed by weeks of isolation and ending in a grand unveiling of three “Big Ideas” from which the client must choose one.

“Our first presentation is a working session,” Longworth says. “We get our clients in to see a lot of ideas early in their development.”

This actually gets work done faster. “Too often, agencies tell their clients to just give them what they need and then get out of the way,” Longworth says. “That puts clients in a difficult

situation. It doesn’t leverage their knowledge about the business.” Longworth says many agencies feel they have to shelter clients from work in progress. “The client might see stuff that sucks, but if we’re all in this together, let’s get feedback early and figure out how to push it forward.”

“When you put experienced creatives and account people in a room with experienced marketers, it’s shocking how ego-free that discussion is,” Bofill says. “You toss out the ineffective ideas, nurture the good ones and turn stuff around quickly.”

When Bofill saw this model in action, she knew she’d made the right career move. She enjoys the dichotomy of having the autonomy and responsibility of a business leader while getting her hands dirty on the front lines. As a creative director and partner, she does the legwork of crafting campaigns on some accounts while serving in an oversight role on others.

“Every single person in the agency – and I’ve spoken with them all – feels valued and truly enjoys their job, which I think speaks volumes about the culture,” she says. “In an industry often criticized for prioritizing the bottom line, celebrating fame and fostering ego, 123w is a needed disruption where empathy, people and culture are the focus.”

CONTACT:

Scot Keith

President and CEO

scot@123w.ca