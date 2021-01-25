The Indie List: The Agnostic approach Balancing intuition and reflection through better thinking

Sarah Crabbe, President of PR shop Agnostic, likes to use the metaphor of the Trojan Horse when talking about her 18 month-old venture.

You could do worse than to borrow from Homer when describing the power of a good story. “The story we are told when we start with a client is never really the story,” explains Crabbe. “Initially everyone is clear that they want to create a narrative around their business or product, but we ask ‘What if no one wants to talk about your product or narrative?’ Our job is always to ask what the market, the media and the newsfeed are going to respond to. What is the Trojan Horse angle?”

The Trojan Horse conjures up images of wonder, surprise, ingenuity and cunning – all qualities that are required to break through the wall of noise to which marketers must lay siege every day. After ten years of bashing their heads against the walls of Troy, the Greeks had a Eureka moment: let’s just go in through the front door! Agnostic is focused on opening that door without all the head-bashing.

With the tagline ‘Better thinking. Better results.’, Crabbe and her team want the world to know that their story rests on a healthy balance of reflection and intuition – or said another way, strategy and creative execution. Crabbe elaborates: “Our tagline means taking the time to ask: is this what our client’s business really needs? Is this the best strategy, the best team, the best execution? Let’s think about this.”

In the business of PR, where speed of execution is sometimes prioritized over thoughtful consideration, thinking is often regarded as a luxury. Stepping outside the box of ‘faster’ is therefore an act of courage – and a point of difference. Crabbe is building a team of senior practitioners who are highly intuitive yet always connected to the thinking, the insight and the research. That is a powerful proposition in a world where agencies tend to either swing for the fences of creative or strategy but rarely hit both.

Clients are nodding their heads. When she started the venture in April of 2019, Agnostic had three accounts: Cisco, Boston Consulting Group and hayu. In eighteen months they’ve added another fifteen clients to the portfolio. The Trojan Horse is in the house.

It’s an interesting mix of B2B and B2C clients. Agnostic has worked with BCG’s think tank, The Centre for Canada’s Future, on themes of diversity and inclusion and the future of digital infrastructure. For Cisco, Agnostic supported the Digital Canopy project, an initiative designed to expand WiFi access in some of Toronto’s most vulnerable communities, especially during the pandemic when it has been needed most.

In the midst of the pandemic, Agnostic also helped launch five brands for Truss Beverage Co., which is Molson and HEXO’s line of cannabis infused beverages.

For Metro’s Locally Sourced program, in which the grocer sources and supports local food entrepreneurs, showcasing their products on shelf, Agnostic’s campaign of vendor-focused stories got the firm shortlisted for Creative Campaign of the Year at the Canadian PR Society Awards, also taking home a Gold award.

And for iconic Canadian brands Harvey’s and Bauer, who teamed up on a pandemic payment solution that maintained social distance by using hockey sticks to pass credit cards back and forth at drive through, Agnostic drove traction organically with earned media coverage. That particular Trojan Horse caught the attention of NHL stars Wayne Gretzky and Tie Domi on twitter.

The pandemic has presented Agnostic with both challenges and opportunities. At the beginning of the lockdown it seemed like every brand came out with its piano track and ‘we’re all in this together’ statements, followed quickly by ‘and if you buy now’ discount offers. To be able to put a spotlight on local businesses, tell stories of frontline workers, share how iconic Canadian brands like Harvey’s and Bauer came together, has been a refreshingly meaningful alternative.

Ironically, Toronto-based Agnostic’s next task is to manage growth for the 15 person-strong outfit. “The challenge we have is that as the business gets bigger, how do we make it feel smaller?” muses Crabbe. “That is where we need the discipline to remember why we set out on this journey and ask if we are staying true to the simple goals we had at the start.”

CONTACT:

Sarah Crabbe

President

scrabbe@thinkagnostic.com