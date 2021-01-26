PepsiCo joins forces with Beyond Meat With their new joint venture, the companies will work together to create and promote plant-based snacks and beverages.

PepsiCo is linking up with Beyond Meat to create the PLANeT Partnership, a joint venture to develop, produce and market plant-based products.

The initiative will see the companies work together to create and promote new snacks and beverages, specifically leveraging Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein development technology and PepsiCo’s marketing and commercial capabilities.

According to Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo’s Global COO, plant-based proteins offer the multinational the opportunity to build a more sustainable food system while also meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of nutritious products.

Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO, cited PepsiCo’s global distribution and marketing capabilities as reasons for entering the partnership. “We look forward to together unlocking new categories and product lines that will inspire positive choices for both people and planet,” he added.

In a recent conference call, CEO Ramon Laguarta also said that PepsiCo is becoming a more socially aware company that’s “focused on improving our environmental footprint,” which includes expanding the roster of brands that are grown and sustainably manufactured through tools and techniques like regenerative agriculture and net water- and carbon-neutral production plants.

In a release announcing the partnership, PepsiCo cited Lay’s oven-baked chips, for which it overhauled packaging to highlight its homegrown ingredients and health claims, as well as its hummus brand Sabra, which was newly packaged as a plant-based snack for new occassions, as examples of products that were recently positioned with the company’s better-for-people-and-the-planet ethos.

The company has also made strategic acquisitions to move deeper into the health/eco space, including baked fruit and veggie brand Bare Snacks, as well as BFY Brands (the maker of healthy snacking alternative PopCorners) and the sparkling water brand SodaStream.