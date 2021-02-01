Jason Dubroy joins Mosaic as SVP of commerce and experience TracyLocke's former managing director will bring omnichannel expertise to all of the agency's work, in addition to leading shopper teams.

Mosaic has hired Jason Dubroy as SVP, commerce and experience as it looks to “embed digital thinking” across the agency.

Going forward, all Canadian shopper marketing, retail and experience teams at Mosaic will report to Dubroy, who will also work with the North America-wide teams to develop digitally driven, integrated commerce programs. Additionally, he will play a key role in agency leadership, operations and new business development.

Dubroy will report to Sub Nijjar, who was hired to take over as president of Mosaic Canada last fall.

Nijjar tells strategy that Dubroy’s role is a new one within the agency, helping it embed stronger digital thinking across the agency. Though Mosaic has been making efforts recently to build its integrated offering beyond the shopper work it has previously been more known for, Nijjar says a respected thought leader like Dubroy will make Mosaic stronger across the board. Shopper and commerce work continues to be an area of need for clients – especially as buying has been disrupted due to the pandemic – but Dubroy’s digital expertise and omnichannel background will help the agency further deliver on its mission of building brands in dimensions.

Dubroy previously told strategy that the ability to intrinsically link commerce to experience, informed by data and manifested with breakthrough creative, will characterize how shoppers engage with brands for years to come.

Nijjar adds that Mosaic is continuing to evolve the agency based on client needs and where it sees opportunities for growth among both current and new clients.

“While like many agencies across North America in 2021, there continues to be some uncertainty as we deal with COVID-19, the need for stronger integrated commerce and experience focused thinking is the key to how we help bring communication strategies and approaches to the North American market,” Nijjar says.

Dubroy joins Mosaic from TracyLocke Canada, which he founded as ShopperDDB in 2011 before it was alligned with the global TracyLocke network in 2015. While there, he specialized in commerce marketing strategy and retail transformation through technology, creativity and media innovation. He began his career client-side at Quaker Oats and worked in progressive positions at a number of agencies focusing on omnichannel, retail and experience marketing for clients including PepsiCo, Nestle, Adidas, Apple, and Kraft Heinz. He also helped co-found the Shopper Marketing Forum.