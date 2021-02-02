Introducing strategy’s CMO Council for 2021 Marketers across CPG, telco and tourism are among the brand leaders who will lend their expertise on CMO decision-making.

For the second time in as many years, strategy has convened a CMO Council editorial advisory board that will help shape our coverage during the course of the year.

Last year, the council helped shed light on the issues impacting decision-making among the countries’ top brand leaders. During a period of great disruption for the industry, the members offered insight with regards to their approaches to sustainability, content, innovation, as well as diversity and inclusion in the face of COVID-19 and calls for racial equity and justice.

In 2021, the board’s mandate remains the same: helping strategy and the industry at large better understand the topics shaping brand leaders’ approaches. This year’s board members are (in alphabetical order):

Ian Adler, CMO, PepsiCo Foods

Paula Amos, chief marketing and development officer, Indigenous Tourism BC

Johanna Andrén, head of marketing, IKEA Canada

Laura Curtis-Ferrera, SVP and CMO, Scotiabank

Mangala D’Sa, VP marketing, category and digital experience, Aegis Brands

Neetu Godara, chief growth officer, Social Lite Vodka

Gina Kiroff, marketing director for foods, tea and vitamins, Unilever

Jeremy Oxley, VP of marketing, strategy & insights, Danone

Bob Park, chief of brands, GE Appliances

Sandra Sanderson, SVP marketing, Sobeys

Jill Schnarr, chief social innovation and communications officer, Telus

Already, the newly inducted council members offered insight into the acceleration of stakeholder capitalism and the evolution of CSR programs into full-fledged business strategies – forming the backbone of the cover feature of strategy’s Winter 2021 issue.

In the coming months, they will once again lend their expertise as we revisit the changes happening across content, innovation and diversity and inclusion, through the lens of another year of significant change.