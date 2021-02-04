BRP picks Cossette as new global AOR The agency will support the company's suite of brands across multiple regions, with a specific focus on the U.S.

Cossette has been named the new global AOR for Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP).

The agency will support the recreational vehicle company’s suite of global brands, including Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Alumacraft and Manitou, and lead marketing strategies across multiple regions, with a specific focus on the U.S. market.

The account will be led out of the agency’s Montréal office, in collaboration with other international partners, and Cossette will leverage its full range of expertise and its international footprint to execute on BRP’s growth plans. “We’re talking content strategy, digital ecosystems, design and creative, brand strategy, innovation and experience consulting, and more,” says CEO Mélanie Dunn.

Dunn would not disclose the length of term, or if the brand’s previous global creative AOR, Anomaly – which had held the account since 2017 – was invited to take part in the pitch. In December, BRP formalized a separate relationship with hybrid creative-production agency M&H, with work covering BRP campaign launches and adaptations.

Both Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP and Cossette have an international presence and strong roots in Canada.

With BRP, Dunn says the agency has found a like-minded partner who shares its entrepreneurial drive and strong culture of innovation. Supporting BRP’s content strategy will be at the forefront of the mandate, and Cossette’s goal is to make the brand’s platforms the go-to global destination for all things powersports, outdoor adventure and recreation – for both new and existing customers.

Dunn says that with this new partnership, BRP will become “a major client” for Cossette in terms of service scope, number of brands and target markets and that it’s starting work on the account right away.

According to its most recent financial disclosures, through the first nine months of 2020, BRP spent $230.6 million on selling and marketing expenses globally, down from $293.6 million to year prior.

Cossette is mapping out new creative out right now and should come “fairly quickly.”

“We’re assembling a team of new and existing talents to tackle this challenge,” Dunn says, adding that the agency is hoping to formally welcome new faces in the coming weeks.