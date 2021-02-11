Diamond adds two new creative leaders The agency has seen growth in brand work, including expanding mandates with Tim Hortons and SkiptheDishes.

Diamond Marketing Group has recruited two new senior creatives to help it meet expanding demand from its clients, including Tim Hortons and SkiptheDishes.

Creative director Pete Gardiner joins Diamond with more than 20 years of experience, including stints with agencies Lowe Roche, Cossette and MacLaren McCann. He has worked on clients including Capital One, IKEA, Mackenzie Financial and Stella Artois.

Diamond has also hired associate creative director Jinah Lee, who most recently worked as a senior art director at Wednesday in New York City. Lee has provided art direction for several high-end fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Sephora.

The pair of hires will help bolster the company’s creative bench strength while also bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to the team, according to Dave Stevenson, SVP and CD, noting that Diamond now has 20 full-time creatives on staff.

The pair are joining Diamond at a time when the demand for its creative work is on the rise. Known for its experiential expertise, the agency has been investing in a more holistic offering for clients. Even for work based in activations, brand-level thinking has been an asset. “A lot of the work that we’re growing with is in all of the various channels that come out of that term ‘360,’” explains Stevenson.

Diamond started working with Tim Hortons in the spring of last year, initially providing assistance with regional marketing efforts related to the company’s COVID-19 response.

The agency has also been behind the surprise coffee truck visits for frontline workers. What began as a single project turned into Diamond being awarded subsequent activations, and it has now taken on the lead role on Tim’s activations in 2021.

SkiptheDishes, meanwhile, engaged Diamond in the fall of last year to build a campaign for its new alcohol delivery service. The success of that project has led to additional marketing work with the company this year.