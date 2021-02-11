The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards selects 2021 jurors Experts from across the industry will virtually join this year's co-chairs in judging the work.

With the first deadline for entries approaching, the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards has selected a jury panel of experts to score the work.

The SIA Awards showcase breakthrough achievements spanning retail innovation, shopper marketing, brand activations and experiential.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Susan Irving and Sandra Sanderson are 17 experts from all corners of the industry, including brand marketing, creative, media and PR. They will also be supported by a shortlist jury that will help narrow down the volume of submissions.

The early bird deadline for entries is Friday, Feb. 12. More information, including categories and eligibility info, can be found on the SIA website.

Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards Jury

Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products (co-chair)

Sandra Sanderson, SVP, marketing, Sobeys (co-chair)

Federico Arreola, chief brand and category officer, Kraft Heinz

Tracey Cooke, SVP, marketing and commercialization, Nestlé Canada

Yanik Deschenes, managing director, PR, client services, Sid Lee

Luc Du Sault, partner, VP and ECD, Lg2

Richard Fofana, VP, strategy, UM Canada

Mark Harrison, president and CEO, The T1 Agency

Lori Hatcher, head of marketing, Truss Beverages

Loretta Lam, chief strategist, Focus Communications

Wendy Montgomery, VP, marketing, Arterra Wines

Andrew Rusk, VP, marketing, Coast Capital

Shortlist Jury

Ira Baptiste, EVP, managing director, Brandfire

Marlene Browne, director, research and insights, Perennial

Sandra Duff, SVP, activations and operations, Jackman

Adrianne Gaffney Wotherspoon, chief strategist, managing partner, 6 Degrees

Janelle Lister, shopper marketing lead, GSK

Steve Savic, EVP, ECD, Critical Mass

Karen Zakeri, director, customer marketing and Walmart Connect, Walmart