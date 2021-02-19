Up to the Minute: Venture hires Ed Lee to lead strategy Plus, SickKids adds to its marketing team and Public Label brings on a new exec to lead growth.

Venture brings on new strategy lead

Ed Lee has joined Venture Communications as national director of strategy. Lee has been tasked with leading the development of strategies to support Venture’s clients and will oversee the reinvention and business growth process at Venture through new strategic and digital solutions.

Lee spent the last two years as executive strategy director at Tribal Worldwide, and also brings senior experience from Hill+Knowlton and Veritas.

In October, the agency hired Dan Strasser as VP and ECD, bulking up the agency’s creative strength amid a strategic shift to focus its efforts on the food, beverage, health and personal care sectors. The agency plans to announce additional appointments and some new client wins as part of this shift in the coming months.

SickKids adds to its marketing team

The SickKids Foundation has hired Roy Gruia as its new director of brand strategy and communications, leading its creative brand strategy and support fundraising efforts across all portfolios.

Gruia joins the foundation from the agency side of the industry, coming off of nearly four years as group business head at Anomaly Toronto, with additional experience on the client service teams at Zulu Alpha Kilo, Cossette, FCB and Ogilvy. Kate Torrance – who was director of integrated brand marketing before taking over as VP of brand strategy and communications in the fall – says Gruia’s reputation as “a hands-on marketer” and experience driving business transformation with be “invaluable” in helping achieve its next fundraising goals.

Public Label adds new exec to lead growth

Stephanie Sumner has been hired by agency Public Label as SVP of growth, tasked with leading growth initiatives and new business for the agency as it looks to cement its presence in both Canada and the U.S. Public Label currently has offices in Mississauga and Boulder, Colorado.

Public Label was created in December when Match Marketing Group relaunched itself as the parent group of two new agencies – the more full-service Public Label, and the shopper- and experiential-focused Match Retail.

Based in North Carolina, Sumner brings 18 years of experience with consultancy McKinney, in addition to her previous work as an independent consultant and at agencies including VisionPoint Marketing and Bright Red.