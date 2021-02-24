Klick Health appoints co-presidents amid expansion The agency has promoted two longtime employees who will also oversee the implementation of a new intelligence practice.

Klick Health has announced the appointment of a pair of co-presidents as it continues to expand and introduces a new practice.

Ari Schaefer and Greg Rice, both longtime leaders at the company, have been named to the new roles. Both had previously been managing directors of client success teams with the agency, responsible for overseeing clients’ commercialization efforts.

In their new roles, Schaefer and Rice will work closely with each other “to help provide close support to our internal teams and client business without the traditional lag that comes from the traditional hierarchy,” says Rice.

“The two-president model allows us to focus very directly on client challenges, people and opportunities and to solve problems very quickly,” adds Schaefer. “It also allows us to work in a low-ego way, so that we’re valuing each others’ perspectives and can move more quickly.”

“This is a way for us to create consistency and predictability as we continue to grow,” says Lori Grant, who had previously been president of Klick Health before becoming CEO in late 2019.

Schaefer and Rice will also oversee Klick’s expansion of existing offerings and entrance into new fields. The agency is looking to hire a significant number of staff as it expands its science innovation and policy and advocacy practices and establishes its new intelligence practice, which will be led by SVP Keri Hettel and VP Meredydd Hardie, who were both hired late last year.

Adding an intelligence practice to the mix “will provide our clients with the competitive advantage through enhanced knowledge of their markets and customers,” says Grant, noting that it will be fully integrated into the work Klick is already doing.

Since last summer, Klick has added a dozen new director- and VP-level hires across its offices, in areas including public policy, scientific innovation, analytics, technology and workplace culture.

As has long been the case for the agency, which has seen consistent growth since its inception, Klick’s expansion is largely being driven by client demand.

“Our clients are looking for that end-to-end partner who can confidently navigate their challenges,” she says. “They’re looking for that one-stop stop, the agency who can understand the commercialization journey they are on and meet them in different ways.”