Up to the Minute: Ryan Timms takes over at McCann Plus, Faulhaber picks up BSH mandate and Humanity Bakeries sees an opportunity in Quebec's specialty baking market.

McCann Canada’s president put in top spot following departure of CEO

President Ryan Timms is leading operations at McCann Canada now that CEO Simon Sikorski has returned to New York to take on duties as global COO at Craft Worldwide, the agency’s production arm.

Sikorski is rejoining Craft, having previously been its chief client officer when he was tapped to take over leadership at McCann Canada at the beginning of 2019. Timms was promoted to the president’s role later that year; with Sikorski’s departure, he now reports to Chris Macdonald, McCann’s global chairman and CEO.

Faulhaber adds three appliance brands to its roster

Following a competitive multi-agency review, Faulhaber Communications has won AOR duties for BSH and will lead strategic PR initiatives for its Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau appliance brands. The agency will target both consumer and B2B audiences with national media relations, virtual and physical events and strategic partnerships, with the goal of helping BSH meet sales targets, increase market share and maintain a positive consumer perception of its brands in Canada.

The new assignment also expands Faulhaber’s roster of home and décor brands, which also includes Caesarstone, the Interior Design Show, Aya Kitchens and Baths and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Maison Isabelle and Dumas combine to form Humanity Bakeries

Investment company Champlain Financial Corporation has acquired Trois-Rivières-based bakery brand Maison Isabelle, combining it with Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas to create Humanity Bakeries, a new investment platform the company plans to use to grow Quebec’s specialty bakery industry.

Maison Isabelle sells pre-baked pound cakes and cookies in stores across Canada. Dumas, which Champlain first acquired last summer, sells a number of baking products, including baked and frozen pastry shells and croissants.

André La Forge, partner at Champlain, said in a release that the company will continue to build a portfolio of products under the Humanity banner. Each brand owned by Humanity will continue to operate independently.