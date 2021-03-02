Personal health concerns continue to drive brand trust BrandSpark's Most Trusted Awards adds a slew of new categories informed by shifting consumer interests during COVID-19.

According to the latest BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, consumers are increasingly looking to local brands that offer health benefits.

The latest recipients of the annual awards program were voted on by 18,222 Canadian shoppers, dispensing awards in 186 product categories, 90 of which were first-time entrants that reflected the pandemic environment and the public’s increasing focus on at-home consumption and personal health.

This includes 33 new food and beverage categories, many of which get more granular into cooking and baking, such as cooking stocks, vinegar, cooking powders and different kinds of flour. But it also included other emerging categories, such as cannbis-infused beverages, canned seafood, non-alcoholic beer and non-dairy yogurt. In OTC and health, the 16 new categories included immune system support, creams for eczema and under the eyes, and beard oil.

With COVID lockdowns putting health top of mind in many regions of the country, the survey finds 84% of respondents believe that “there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness”, up six percentage points from last year.

Also, 70% of those surveyed believe they have a “great deal of control” over their future health, up four percentage points since January 2020.

These changes have benefited food and health brands striving to offer healthy options, like Maple Leaf (which won in fresh chicken) and Chosen Foods (which had the top avocado oil).

In food generally, with the proliferation of home cooks, Canadians have remained loyal to the leading brands that they trust to ensure their favourite recipes (and ones they are trying for the first time) are a success. Some wins in food staple categories include Lactalis’ Lactantia (butter), Robin Hood (all-purpose flour) and Campbell (cooking stock and broth).

Canadian brands like Yves Veggie Cuisine, Maple Leaf and Endy, meanwhile, were cited as beneficiaries of consumers prioritizing local product origin, while beauty brands disproportionately benefited from a move to premiumization, with 10% fewer shoppers in that category saying that price is the top factor in their purchase decisions.

But staying at home didn’t just result in people baking more. Many households have added “home comfort” appliances like humidifiers, air purifiers, fans and space heaters, and Canadians trusted Honeywell most for reliability and value across these four categories, instead of new, online-friendly competitors.

Despite the strength of established brands, having an accessible online presence emerged as an important driver of brand trust as millions of Canadians moved to ecommerce, with 37% more consumers making online purchases at least every two weeks, compared with 25% a year ago.

Innovation is also an important driver of trust in many categories and 71% of consumers say they are likely to try innovations from the brands they trust most.

“With the pandemic and fragile economy, consumers are more cautious about what they are bringing into their homes,” says Robert Levy, president and CEO of BrandSpark International. “So, right now, building a bridge of trust is more important than ever for brands.

Procter & Gamble brands had the most wins, with 20 in total. A selection of winners can be found below, with the full list on the BrandSpark website:

BABY AND KIDS

Baby Monitor – VTech

Baby Toys – Fisher Price

Baby Wash / Shampoo – Johnson’s Baby

Children’s Learning Toys – Fisher Price / VTech / LeapFrog (TIE)

Children’s Vitamins – Flintstones

Diapers – Pampers

Dolls – Barbie

Nipple Cream - Lansinoh

Nursing Pads – Lansinoh

Playpen/Playard – Graco

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

All-Purpose Flour – Robin Hood

Alternative Flour (Non-Wheat) – Bob’s Red Mill

Avocado Oil – Chosen Foods

Butter – Lactantia

Cannabis Infused Beverage - Tweed

Canned Seafood – Clover Leaf

Chocolate – Lindt

Chocolate Chips – Hershey

Cocoa Powder – Fry’s

Coconut Water – Vita Coco

Cooking Stock/Broth – Campbell’s

Dairy Free Cheese – Daiya

Fresh Chicken – Maple Leaf

Frozen Fruit – President’s Choice

Frozen Pizza – Delissio / Dr. Oetker (TIE)

Frozen Vegetables – Green Giant

Honey – Billy Bee

Hot Sauce – Frank’s RedHot

Milk (Ontario) – Neilson

Milk (Quebec) – Québon

Milk (West) – Dairyland

Mustard – French’s

Non-Alcoholic Beer – Heineken

Non-Dairy Yogurt – Silk

Oat Milk – Earth’s Own

Pasta Sauce – Classico

Sausages – Johnsonville

Vegan Food – Yves Veggie Cuisine

White Vinegar – Heinz

HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Allergy Relief – Reactine

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products – Olay

Antibacterial Soap – Softsoap

Beard Oil – Bulldog / L’Oréal (TIE)

Cough Drops / Lozenges – Halls

Ear Pain Relief – Polysporin

Eczema Cream – Aveeno

Electric Toothbrush – Oral-B

Eye Cream – Olay / L’Oréal (TIE)

Immune System Support – Jamieson

Laxative – Senokot

Men’s Body Wash – Dove Men+Care

Men’s Skin Care – Dove Men+Care

Micellar Water – Garnier

Natural Cosmetics – Burt’s Bees

Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements – Jamieson

Pregnancy Test – First Response

Probiotic Supplements – Jamieson

Salon/Professional Shampoo (Over $10) – Redken

Sensitive Toothpaste – Sensodyne

Shampoo & Conditioner (Men) - Head & Shoulders

Shampoo & Conditioner (Women) – Pantene

Sunscreen – Coppertone

Teeth Whitening – Crest

Toothpaste For Gum Health – Crest

Upset Stomach Relief – Pepto-Bismol

Women’s Body Wash – Dove

HOME GOODS

Air Purifier – Honeywell / Dyson (TIE)

Barbecue Grill – Weber

Blender – Ninja

Computer Monitor – Samsung / Dell (TIE)

Electric Fan – Honeywell / Dyson (TIE)

Food Processor – KitchenAid

Golf Clubs – TaylorMade

Humidifier – Honeywell

LED Light Bulbs – Philips

Mattress In A Box – Endy

Oven/Range – Samsung

Single Serve Coffee Maker – Keurig

Slow Cooker – Crock-Pot

Space Heater – Honeywell

Spring Mattress – Sealy

Stand Mixer – KitchenAid

Vacuum – Dyson

Washer / Dryer – Samsung / LG (TIE)

HOUSEHOLD AND PET

Air Freshener – Febreze

Bath & Shower Cleaner – Scrubbing Bubbles

Cat Food – Purina

Cat Treats – Whiskas

Dishwasher Detergent – Cascade

Disinfecting Wipes – Lysol

Dog Treats – Milk-Bone

Dryer Sheets – Bounce

Fabric Softener – Downy

Food Storage Bags – Ziploc

Food Storage Containers – Rubbermaid

Garbage Bags – Glad

Hand Sanitizer – Purell

Laundry Detergent – Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash) – Downy

Laundry Wrinkle Protection – Bounce

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner – Lysol

Premium Adult Dog Food – Purina (Pro Plan, ONE) / Royal Canin (TIE)

Sponges – Scotch Brite

Water Filtration (Pitchers & Bottles) – Brita