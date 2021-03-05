Behind the scenes of PepsiCo’s CRM platform
There’s been no better time for PepsiCo to “create smiles with every sip and every bite,” as they engage homebound ...
There’s been no better time for PepsiCo to “create smiles with every sip and every bite,” as they engage homebound Canadians with great content, innovation, recipes and more. Watch as the CMO of PepsiCo Foods Canada, Ian Adler, shares a behind the scenes look at their highly successful CRM platform – Tasty Rewards, which houses its brands, recipes and offers – and how it’s carving a content path using data that matters.