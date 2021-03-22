Who made the 2021 Creative Report Card shortlist? The top 12 brands, agencies, creatives and strategists are revealed, with the winners set to be announced in April.

After months of poring through credits as vast as the annuals they’re published in, the strategy team has finally completed the 2021 Creative Report Card.

Now, it’s time to reveal the top 12 people and companies vying for the coveted #1 spot.

Today we’re releasing the handful of agencies, brands, creative directors, art directors, copywriters, designers and planners who scored the highest in their respective categories. The full lists with complete rankings will be revealed mid-April, with the top 12 winners also appearing in strategy’s Spring print issue.

The annual CRC is a collection of regional, national and international awards that brands, agencies, creatives and planners take home in a given year. To look at past rankings, check out the online interactive component of the report card, which offers readers access to more comprehensive coverage of the individuals and companies on the lists. This includes current and past rankings, their award-winning work and other related news articles.

For now, here are the Top 12 companies and individuals (unranked and listed alphabetically):



