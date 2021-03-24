Juniper Park\TBWA hires four ACDs The agency says the creative hires are the first of several anticipated in the coming months to handle new business.

Juniper Park\TBWA has added two new ACD teams to support winning business for Montellier, as well as other new yet-to-be-disclosed assignments.

Gira Moin, Sasha Newton, Jason Lee and Derek Silveira (pictured above, left to right) are the latest additions in a series of planned creative hires the agency has planned for the near future.

The team of Moin and Newton have over ten years of agency experience to Juniper Park\TBWA, most recently from Mosaic, and have worked on campaigns for clients like BMO, Budweiser, and Google.

Silveria and Lee are coming from Zulu Alpha Kilo, where the twosome’s work included Subaru’s “Cure Boredom” campaign. Prior to joining up at Zulu, Silveira worked on OLG and Fountain Tire campaigns as a senior copywriter at FCB Toronto, while Lee worked on the Amazon and P&G accounts during his time as senior art director at Leo Burnett.

Last fall, the agency announced two dozen new hires, as part of its shift toward “precision marketing” and what it called “recovery-and-revival efforts” in response to the pandemic. Members of that team were tasked to work on campaigns for the likes of the CIBC Run for the Cure and challenger ice cream brand Neale’s Sweet ‘n Nice.

Now, these new staff additions are the first of several the agency anticipates in response to new client work. The agency will disclose them shortly, but could say that one of the assignments included expanding its work with PepsiCo by adding sparkling water brand Montellier.

Graham Lang, the shop’s chief creative officer, added in a release that the new hires are a continuation of the agency’s goal of building up its creative team with diversity, seniority and top tap talent to connect with North American audiences.