The 2021 AToMiC Awards shortlist revealed Over 40 campaigns are in the running for a medal in this year's virtual awards.

The live virtual judging is now complete, and strategy is able to reveal the campaigns in the running for a medal at the 2021 AToMiC Awards.

Now in its 10th year, AToMiC recognizes status quo-changing work spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content from brands, agencies, media players and producers alike.

The full list of nominees, in alphabetical order by campaign name, can be found below.

This year’s winners will be announced virtually on April 13 in strategy’s newsletter, magazine and social channels. The Gold-winning ideas and strategies will also be featured during the AToMiCon conference, reimagined this year as a webinar series running bi-weekly Mar. 30 to April 15. More info on AToMiCoN can be found here.