The 2021 AToMiC Awards shortlist revealed

Over 40 campaigns are in the running for a medal in this year's virtual awards.
By Staff 
2 hours ago

AToMic_118

The live virtual judging is now complete, and strategy is able to reveal the campaigns in the running for a medal at the 2021 AToMiC Awards.

Now in its 10th year, AToMiC recognizes status quo-changing work spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content from brands, agencies, media players and producers alike.

The full list of nominees, in alphabetical order by campaign name, can be found below.

This year’s winners will be announced virtually on April 13 in strategy’s newsletter, magazine and social channels. The Gold-winning ideas and strategies will also be featured during the AToMiCon conference, reimagined this year as a webinar series running bi-weekly Mar. 30 to April 15. More info on AToMiCoN can be found here.

Campaign Client Agency
#PausetoRemember HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
A Brand You Can Feel CNIB Zerotrillion
ADCC All-Nighter Webathon Advertising and Design Club of Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
America The Beautiful Unilever (Dove) Ogilvy
Baby Proof Spotify Ads IKEA Canada Rethink
Cal for Cal Michelob Ultra FCB
Canada Day Games Hudson’s Bay Company FCB
Cards For All London Drugs Rethink
Catch the Scam HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
Cattle WestJet Rethink
Connoisseurs Cheez-It Leo Burnett Toronto
Courage is Beautiful Unilever (Dove) Ogilvy
Dairycraft Dairy Farmers of Ontario No Fixed Address
ESCape Abuse Interval House UNION
Feeding Imagination Campbell Company of Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Financial Fairness BMO FCB
Give a Sit Procure Foundation Rethink
Greatest Outback Of All Time (GOOAT) Subaru Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Halloween YWCA FCB
Hard Party Prime Minister Mike’s Hard Sparkling Water FCB
HBC Animal Crossing Hudson’s Bay Company Cossette Media
Heinz on Film Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste Unilever (Hellmann’s) Ogilvy
HIV+ Episodes Casey House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Ketchup Puzzle Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Lights Off Casper lg2
Living Radars Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
Make It Canadian Molson Coors Rethink
Moons of Madness – Cyrano Story Funcom The Humanise Collective / Alice & Smith
Not For Lease Roncesvalles Village BIA The Local Collective
Open Mike’s Comedy Mike’s Hard Sparkling Water FCB
Project Understood Google AI / Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
Pumpkin Spice KD Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Remembrance Island Royal Canadian Legion Wunderman Thompson Canada
Rolling Paper Straws Truss Beverages Rethink
The Burger Man Hunt A&W Canada Rethink
The D Cut Unilever Entertainment (Dove) Shaftesbury
The Dear Everybody Agreement Holland Bloorview Forsman & Bodenfors
Trojan & Chill Trojan Canada Forsman & Bodenfors
Twivi Twivi No Fixed Address
Unapologetically Human Kruger Products L.P. Broken Heart Love Affair
Up For Adoption Wendy’s / Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption McCann Canada
Veryvell Truss Beverages Rethink

 

