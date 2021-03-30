Deloitte acquires AI firm Groundswell The consultancy's second data acquisition this year adds end-to-end capabilities in machine learning and business analytics.

Deloitte has added to its artificial intelligence operations in Canada, acquiring Groundswell, one of Western Canada’s largest AI and data companies.

Groundswell is an end-to-end AI provider, providing services in both data and insights, as well as in automation, with capabilities in cloud data, business intelligence, data visualization and predictive analytics.

Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada, said in today’s announcement that the end-to-end services will help large and mid-sized clients in particular scale their digital transformations. Sébastien Blais, managing partner of Deloitte Canada’s consulting division, added that Groundswell’s capabilities help answer demand from business leaders to derive value from data and get to helpful insights.

With 133 employees, Groundswell is the largest AI firm based in Western Canada, and the full team is expected make the transition over to Deloitte, working within its consulting division as part of Omnia AI, the company’s artificial intelligence team. Groundswell’s president Darren Sartison, COO Morgan Arndt and VP of B.C. operations Adrian Hull are also becoming Deloitte’s newest partners.

Groundswell will also continue to serve its key clients in Western Canada. Groundswell does not name its clients, but case studies on its website include work for apparel retailers, energy companies and government crown corporations involved in gaming and financial services.

This is the second acquisition Deloitte has made in as many months as part of efforts to be a trusted client partner when it comes to digital transformation in Canada. In February, it acquired The Working Group, a company specialized in using data- and cloud-based technologies to build and improve on clients’ digital products, making its expertise part of Deloitte’s customer strategy and applied design teams.