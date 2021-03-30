Listen to the future of customer engagement
One of the most exciting trends in the digital content space is the world of audio content. Whether it’s podcasting, buzzy platforms like Clubhouse and Discord or smart speakers and voice search, audio is a growing medium for content delivery. Join Mitch Joel of Six Pixels Group and digital anthropologist Rahaf Harfoush to find out why audio should be a part of your content plan and the best ways to deliver it.