Advertising jury revealed for 2021 Marketing Awards As the final deadline approaches, meet the 20 experts who will help determine this year's top creative work.

The Advertising category is one of the Marketing Awards’ most hotly-contested, and now the judges who will be making the tough calls have been announced.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Chris Bergeron, VP, content experience at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink, are 20 experts from across the advertising industry. The full list can be found below.

Due to the volume of entries expected, they will be assisted in their task by a shortlist jury that will help narrow the field down to the top-calibre work. The shortlist jury will be announced next week alongside juries for the Design, Craft and Multicultural categories.

This year’s Marketing Awards will take place on June 30, starting bright and early with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m.

The final deadline for entries is April 9. More information, including entry criteria for all categories, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

2021 Marketing Awards Advertising Jury

Chris Bergeron, VP, content experience, Cossette (co-chair)

Aaron Starkman, CCO, managing partner, Rethink (co-chair)

Katie Ainsworth, VP, CD, PSDDB

Noreel Asuro, group CD, The&Partnership

Anthony Chelvanthan, ECD, Edelman

Wain Choi, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Denise Cole, co-founder, CD, Juliette

Rosalinda Graziano, CD, Freelance

Marie-Benedict Jacquemin, CD, QuatreCentQuatre

Kevan Kalyan, creative group head, Target

Nellie Kim, ECD, Lg2

Edmund Lam, ECD, Bleublancrouge

Lisa Lebedovich, CD, Will Creative

Rachel McCready, ECD, Klick Health

Maxine McDonald, managing director, Media Profile

David Mueller, CD, Bensimon Byrne

Fredrick Nduna, CD, Gut

Gail Pak, CD, McCann Canada

Deborah Prenger, CD, Branderos

Hayes Steinberg, partner and CCO, The Mark

Krista Webster, president, Veritas, and vice-chair, MDC

Jen Wilson-Canham, CD, Freelance