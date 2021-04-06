UNB touts its impact, from local communities to the global stage The university looks beyond simple undergrad recruitment to stand out with any kind of prospective student.

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) is promoting the impact its graduates have on the world stage in a new campaign developed with creative agency Doug & Partners.

The “UNB is Here” enrolment push is built around a core insight – gleaned from focus groups – that people are motivated to apply when hearing stories of how students, faculty, staff and researchers affect both their community and the world at large, says Dr. Paul Mazerolle, president and vice-chancellor of UNB.

“Even with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNB students, faculty, staff and alumni continue to thrive,” says Mazerolle. “We have many incredible people who are passionate about our institution and its purpose and who continue to affect positive change within our local communities and beyond.”

Mazerolle says the campaign’s bold graphics help UNB stand out in the crowded post-secondary marketplace, and the emotive, impact-based storytelling approach is well-suited to the COVID context in which it was developed.

To maximize the impact of its investment, the university enlisted media agency PHD to optimize the campaign based on KPIs, informing the deployment of creative that is adaptable to different mediums and reflective of the university’s program offering.

While the university’s advertising had been focused on undergraduate recruitment for the past five years, “The ‘UNB is here’ campaign is bigger,” says Mazerolle. “The integrated advertising strategy and creative platform was developed for a range of target audiences and objectives to demonstrate that UNB is wherever its people are pushing the world forward.”

Through broadcast, social and digital video, as well as print and digital display components, the campaign currently promotes a variety of programs that the university offers to both graduates and undergraduates, Mazerolle says. The concept is also being used in sponsored content with Postmedia and advertorials in Atlantic Canadian publications.

The “UNB is Here” platform will continue to roll out over 2021.