More juries revealed for 2021 Marketing Awards As the entry deadline approaches, meet the pros judging the top work in Craft, Design and Multicultural.

With entries due at the end of the week, the juries for the Craft, Design and Multicultural categories at the 2021 Marketing Awards have been announced.

Joining the previously announced co-chairs in each category are dozens of experts from across different sectors of the industry. Due to the volume of entries, the Craft and Design categories also have a shortlist jury that will help narrow the field down to the top-calibre work.

The full list of judges can be found below, and the previously announced jury for the Advertising category can be found here.

This year’s Marketing Awards will take place on June 30, starting bright and early with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m.

The final deadline for entries is April 9. More information, including entry criteria for all categories, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Craft Jury

Tom Eymundson, director, CEO, Pirate (co-chair)

Christina Yu, creative director, freelance (co-chair)

Ross Birchall, founding partner, editor, Saints Editorial

Vinit Borrison, cinematographer, IATSE 667

Izzy Ehrlich, editor, School

Tyson Kuteyi, producer, mixer, songwriter, Grayson Music

Ian MacKellar, ECD, Innocean Worldwide Canada

Marissa Mastenbroek, creative director, freelance

Julie Nikolic, creative director, Camp Jefferson

Steve Persico, co-CCO, Leo Burnett Canada

Kathi Prosser, director, Partner Films

Naveen Srivastava, VFX artist, The Vanity

Shortlist Jury

Vicky Lam, photographer

Jeremiah McNama, ECD, FCB Canada

Sandy Pereira, film editor, freelance

Lulu Wei, director and cinematographer, independent

Jason Zukowski, colourist, Red Lab

Design Jury

Laura Stein, CCO, Bruce Mau Design (co-chair)

Stephanie Yung, head of design, Zulu Alpha Kilo (co-chair)

Chris Allen, creative director, Huge

Mo Bofill, partner, creative director, design, 123w

Élise Cropsal, creative director, design, Lg2

Luis Corderque, head of design, group creative director, Cossette

Paddy Harrington, founding director, Frontier

Justin Lortie, founder, Wedge Studio

Stéphane Monnet, president and creative director, Monnet

Man Wai Wong, group creative director, design, Leo Burnett Canada

Shortlist Jury

Paulette Bluhm-Sauriol, design and innovation leader, Xiseverything.com

Jaqueline Lane, ECD, Public Address

Howard Poon, VP, design, DDB Canada

Mustaali Raj, senior graphic designer and art director, freelance

Multicultural Jury

Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO, Maple Diversity (co-chair)

Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder, Ethnicity Matters (co-chair)

Anthony Cheng, VP, strategy, Focus

Joycelyn David, CEO, AV Communications

Sharifa Khan, president, CEO, Balmoral

Ali Khasami, account supervisor, Monsoon Communications

Elsa Lai, president, creative director, Blue Sky Creative

Bhupesh Luther, creative group head, art director, Barrett and Welsch

Jacky Phua, art director, Captus Advertising

Kate Zhao, senior producer, Hamazaki Wong