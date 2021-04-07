More juries revealed for 2021 Marketing Awards
As the entry deadline approaches, meet the pros judging the top work in Craft, Design and Multicultural.
With entries due at the end of the week, the juries for the Craft, Design and Multicultural categories at the 2021 Marketing Awards have been announced.
Joining the previously announced co-chairs in each category are dozens of experts from across different sectors of the industry. Due to the volume of entries, the Craft and Design categories also have a shortlist jury that will help narrow the field down to the top-calibre work.
The full list of judges can be found below, and the previously announced jury for the Advertising category can be found here.
This year’s Marketing Awards will take place on June 30, starting bright and early with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m.
The final deadline for entries is April 9. More information, including entry criteria for all categories, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Craft Jury
Tom Eymundson, director, CEO, Pirate (co-chair)
Christina Yu, creative director, freelance (co-chair)
Ross Birchall, founding partner, editor, Saints Editorial
Vinit Borrison, cinematographer, IATSE 667
Izzy Ehrlich, editor, School
Tyson Kuteyi, producer, mixer, songwriter, Grayson Music
Ian MacKellar, ECD, Innocean Worldwide Canada
Marissa Mastenbroek, creative director, freelance
Julie Nikolic, creative director, Camp Jefferson
Steve Persico, co-CCO, Leo Burnett Canada
Kathi Prosser, director, Partner Films
Naveen Srivastava, VFX artist, The Vanity
Shortlist Jury
Vicky Lam, photographer
Jeremiah McNama, ECD, FCB Canada
Sandy Pereira, film editor, freelance
Lulu Wei, director and cinematographer, independent
Jason Zukowski, colourist, Red Lab
Design Jury
Laura Stein, CCO, Bruce Mau Design (co-chair)
Stephanie Yung, head of design, Zulu Alpha Kilo (co-chair)
Chris Allen, creative director, Huge
Mo Bofill, partner, creative director, design, 123w
Élise Cropsal, creative director, design, Lg2
Luis Corderque, head of design, group creative director, Cossette
Paddy Harrington, founding director, Frontier
Justin Lortie, founder, Wedge Studio
Stéphane Monnet, president and creative director, Monnet
Man Wai Wong, group creative director, design, Leo Burnett Canada
Shortlist Jury
Paulette Bluhm-Sauriol, design and innovation leader, Xiseverything.com
Jaqueline Lane, ECD, Public Address
Howard Poon, VP, design, DDB Canada
Mustaali Raj, senior graphic designer and art director, freelance
Multicultural Jury
Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO, Maple Diversity (co-chair)
Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder, Ethnicity Matters (co-chair)
Anthony Cheng, VP, strategy, Focus
Joycelyn David, CEO, AV Communications
Sharifa Khan, president, CEO, Balmoral
Ali Khasami, account supervisor, Monsoon Communications
Elsa Lai, president, creative director, Blue Sky Creative
Bhupesh Luther, creative group head, art director, Barrett and Welsch
Jacky Phua, art director, Captus Advertising
Kate Zhao, senior producer, Hamazaki Wong