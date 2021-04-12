Cannes Lions announces 2021 jury members Six judges will represent Canada and evaluate work using a digital judging platform.

After committing to a virtual festival last week, Cannes Lions has announced the experts that will be evaluating this year’s entries from the comfort of their own homes.

The Canadians among this year’s jurors, selected with guidance from the Canadian Cannes Advisory Board and Canadian partner The Globe and Mail, include:

Creative eCommerce Lions: Eiko Kawano, group experience director, Publicis.Sapient, Canada

Design Lions: Zak Mroueh, founder and CCO, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Mobile Lions: Marilou Aubin, partner, ECD, Lg2

Pharma Lions: Wendy Turner, ECD, Ogilvy Health

Print & Publishing Lions: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada

Radio & Audio Lions: Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park\TBWA

In addition, Anthony Chelvanathan, Edelman’s Toronto-based global EVP and ECD, will be on the jury for the PR Lions. The Digital Craft jury also includes Adrian Belina, co-founder of Jam3 – after helping the digital production agency establish itself in Toronto, Belina has been serving as ECD in the agency’s Los Angeles office for a number of years.

Last week, it was announced that Cannes Lions had reevaluated its earlier commitment to an in-person event for 2021, and would instead be holding a fully virtual conference and awards program. Set for June 21 to 25, the digital experience is included as part of Lions Membership, a digital thought leadership and networking platform.

This year’s judging will also be fully remote, with jury members using a digital platform first trialed at other Lions-associated awards.

Across the juries, Lions is also boasting a number of accomplishments: 51% of the jurors are women, and this is also the most representation from brand-side marketing and creative departments it has ever had. The full list can be found on the Cannes Lions website.