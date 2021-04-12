Here is the Advertising shortlist jury for the 2021 Marketing Awards
Nearly 40 industry pros will help narrow down the field of entrants.
The final group of judges for the 2021 Marketing Award has been announced, and it is a big one: the shortlist jury for the Advertising category.
Due to the volume of entries, the Advertising category has a sizeable shortlist jury to help narrow the field down to the top-calibre work.
The full list of shortlist judges can be found below. The main Advertising jury can be found here, and the Craft, Design and Multicultural juries were announced last week.
This year’s Marketing Awards will take place on June 30, starting bright and early with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m.
2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist Jury
Sean Barlow, CCO, Cundari
Jean-Charles Bullot, copywriter, Innocean
Yilma Campbell, ACD, The Hive
Debbie Chan, CD, Narrative
Jeff Cheung, CD, Lg2
Phil Copithorne, partner, C&B Advertising
Keka DasGupta, strategic advisor, Precision Marketing Group
Spencer Dingle, CD, Broken Heart Love Affair
James Alexander Dunphy, CD, Youville Haussmann Park
Ari Elkouby, ECD, Wunderman Thompson
Roni Gellert, CD, Anomaly
Rob Gendron, group CD, Saatchi & Saatchi
Addie Gillespie, CD, 123w
Chantal Innes, managing director, CD, Havas Health
Elma Karabegovic, ACD, FCB
Amanda Kitchen, CD, health, Tank
Allen Kwong, CD, Taxi
Andy Linardatos, group CD, Junpier Park\TBWA
Paul Little, ECD, John St.
Bronwyn Mackay, CD, Wasserman Partners
Lyranda Martin-Evans, CCO, Fellow Human
Tracy Maunder, digital CD, Trampoline Branding
Matthew May, CD, Brightworks
Rick Mayzis, ECD, health and wellness, John St.
Sam Mussa, art director, Ogilvy
Alanna Nathanson, co-founder, CCO, Giants & Gentlemen
Patrice Pollack, CD, Fuse Create
Magalie Samson, CD, Publicis North America
Rose Sauquillo, CD, art director, Freelance
Aurélie Sauthier, president, Made In
Laura Serra, ECD, Mosaic North America
Jennifer Siripong, president, digital, No Fixed Address
Kelly Small, ECD, Grassriots
France-Michèle Thomas, consulting director, Citoyen
Adam Thur, ECD, Union
Eva Van den Bulcke, CD, Forsman & Bodenfors
Curtis Wolowich, ECD, Junction59
Becca Young, SVP, strategy and creative, Weber Shandwick