Here is the Advertising shortlist jury for the 2021 Marketing Awards Nearly 40 industry pros will help narrow down the field of entrants.

The final group of judges for the 2021 Marketing Award has been announced, and it is a big one: the shortlist jury for the Advertising category.

Due to the volume of entries, the Advertising category has a sizeable shortlist jury to help narrow the field down to the top-calibre work.

The full list of shortlist judges can be found below. The main Advertising jury can be found here, and the Craft, Design and Multicultural juries were announced last week.

This year’s Marketing Awards will take place on June 30, starting bright and early with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m.

2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist Jury

Sean Barlow, CCO, Cundari

Jean-Charles Bullot, copywriter, Innocean

Yilma Campbell, ACD, The Hive

Debbie Chan, CD, Narrative

Jeff Cheung, CD, Lg2

Phil Copithorne, partner, C&B Advertising

Keka DasGupta, strategic advisor, Precision Marketing Group

Spencer Dingle, CD, Broken Heart Love Affair

James Alexander Dunphy, CD, Youville Haussmann Park

Ari Elkouby, ECD, Wunderman Thompson

Roni Gellert, CD, Anomaly

Rob Gendron, group CD, Saatchi & Saatchi

Addie Gillespie, CD, 123w

Chantal Innes, managing director, CD, Havas Health

Elma Karabegovic, ACD, FCB

Amanda Kitchen, CD, health, Tank

Allen Kwong, CD, Taxi

Andy Linardatos, group CD, Junpier Park\TBWA

Paul Little, ECD, John St.

Bronwyn Mackay, CD, Wasserman Partners

Lyranda Martin-Evans, CCO, Fellow Human

Tracy Maunder, digital CD, Trampoline Branding

Matthew May, CD, Brightworks

Rick Mayzis, ECD, health and wellness, John St.

Sam Mussa, art director, Ogilvy

Alanna Nathanson, co-founder, CCO, Giants & Gentlemen

Patrice Pollack, CD, Fuse Create

Magalie Samson, CD, Publicis North America

Rose Sauquillo, CD, art director, Freelance

Aurélie Sauthier, president, Made In

Laura Serra, ECD, Mosaic North America

Jennifer Siripong, president, digital, No Fixed Address

Kelly Small, ECD, Grassriots

France-Michèle Thomas, consulting director, Citoyen

Adam Thur, ECD, Union

Eva Van den Bulcke, CD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Curtis Wolowich, ECD, Junction59

Becca Young, SVP, strategy and creative, Weber Shandwick