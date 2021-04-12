THP fully integrates with Tag to become Tag Canada The content-focused agency will increase its scale and become a "creative production hub" for its parent's North American offices.

The Toronto-based creative agency formerly known as THP has fully integrated into global parent company Tag, becoming Tag Canada.

As a result of the integration, the agency will become a “creative production hub” for its North American offices, said Ajit Kara, CEO of Tag Americas, in a release. The Tag Americas group also includes offices in New York, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Mexico City, with other offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.

Tag Canada, which was acquired in 2018, offers on-demand, custom social media content and community management – services in demand among Tag’s clients, Kara said. Among its content offerings are campaign creation, photography, graphic design and video, as well as social media strategy development, social listening and analytics.

Andrea Flanders, who continues to be general manager for Tag Canada, says her agency and its client will benefit from the integration as well, as collaborating with other Tag offices allows it to offer “end-to-end” creative production services, as well as global scale.

Founded as The Hot Plate, the agency was initially focused on the food and beverage space, before renaming itself as THP in 2015 to reflect a growing number of clients in other categories. However, food and beverage continues to be a major part of the new Tag Canada’s business, anchored by its test kitchen space where culinary brands can create, test and market recipe content, which has become increasingly important and popular to brands and their content-focused efforts. Clients at THP have included Kraft Heinz, The Egg Farmers of Ontario, Nestle, Sobeys, Molson Coors and Campbell’s.