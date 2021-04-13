Why people do what they do, and how to influence them
Forget economics. Forget logic. As Rory Sutherland says, “The human mind does not run on logic any more than a horse runs on petrol.” A business and marketing legend with 30+ years in the game, Rory is Vice Chairman at Ogilvy UK and bestselling author of Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don’t Make Sense. Join Rory as he shares his considerable insights into how marketers can employ the principles of behavioural science to surprise and delight their customers, and keep them coming back for more.