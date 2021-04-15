McCann Canada to lead creative for SkiptheDishes The agency picked up AOR duties as part of a global review by parent company Just Eat Takeaway.

McCann Canada has been given full AOR duties for meal delivery service SkiptheDishes as part of a larger, global assignment.

Skip’s Amsterdam-based parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, selected McCann Worldgroup as its global creative AOR following a review intended to find a “global creative agency partner,” according to the agency.

The agency network’s global efforts will be led by McCann London, but as a result of the international win, marketing efforts for the SkipTheDishes brand, which only operates in Canada, will be led by McCann Toronto, with support from McCann Montreal. The agency will also provide support on global initiatives.

SkipTheDishes was acquired by Just Eat in late 2016. At the beginning of 2020, Just Eat merged with competing meal delivery company Takeaway, forming Just Eat Takeaway. The two business have been integrating over the course of the last year, including a rebranding last summer.

McCann Canada’s mandate is to lead local campaign efforts, with the goal being “to help our business grow across Canada,” said Charyl Radisa, Skip’s VP of marketing. According to the most recent survey by Vividata, of the 6.2 million Canadian adults who have used food delivery services, 67% have used Skip, well ahead of competitors like UberEats (44%) and DoorDash (25%).

While McCann couldn’t disclose Skip’s marketing spend, a spokesperson for the agency told strategy it is assessing the “full scope” of the account to determine whether it would need to make new hires to service the account. None have been made as yet.

SkipTheDishes previously worked with Arrivals + Departures as its agency in Canada, creating a series of highly visible campaigns staring Jon Hamm since picking up the business in 2018. The Toronto-based agency did not participate in the global-led review.