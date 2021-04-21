FCB, Rethink win Gold at the Clio Awards
Canadian agencies took home a total of 40 trophy wins.
More than a dozen Canadian agencies won a prize at this year’s Clio Awards, but FCB and Rethink were the only ones to get their hands on Gold.
FCB Canada took a pair of Golds and four Silvers for the “Project Understood” campaign with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and Google, with the “Cal for Cal” Michelob Ultra campaign taking Bronze.
Rethink was the other Gold-winning agency, taking it in the Experience/Activation category for Foundation Emergence’s “Brutal Postings.” It also won a host of Silver and Bronzes for work with IKEA, Kraft Heinz and East West Market.
In the student competition, Miami Ad School Toronto won its own pair of Golds for pitches involving Lego and the U.N.
A total of 13 Canadian agencies, plus Miami Ad School, won a combined 40 awards, all of which are listed below. The Grand Clio winners in each category will be revealed during a virtual event on April 28.
FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Digital/Mobile
Partnerships & Collaborations
Silver
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft
Direct
Innovation
PR
Bronze
Michelob Ultra, “Cal For Cal”
PR
Miami Ad School Toronto: 2 Gold
Gold
Lego, “Six Brick Kit”
Student Integrated Campaign
United Nations, “Miranda”
Student Digital/Mobile
Rethink: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze
Gold
Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”
Experience/Activation
Silver
East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”
Design
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Pour Perfectly”
Design
IKEA, “Won’t Wake The Baby”
Audio
Bronze
East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”
PR
Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”
Out of home
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Ketchup Puzzle”
PR
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Pour Perfectly”
Direct
IKEA, “Won’t Wake The Baby”
Direct
No Fixed Address: 1 Silver, 6 Bronze
Silver
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
PR
Bronze
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
Branded Entertainment & Content
Experience/Activation
SickKids, “SickKids Airbnb”
Branded Entertainment & Content (2)
Design
Experience/Activation
Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”
PR
Bronze
Casey House, “Losing Friends”
Film Craft (Copywriting)
Taxi: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Rick Hansen Foundation, “Poster For Everyone”
Out of Home
Bronze
Audi, “Door Warning Exit System”
Print & Out Of Home Craft
Forsman & Bodenfors: 1 Silver
Silver
Trojan Canada, “Trojan & Chill”
Film Craft (Copywriting)
Grey Canada: 1 Silver
Silver
Gillette, “First Shave”
Social Media
Wunderman Thompson: 1 Silver
Silver
World Wildlife Fund, “Nature Is Calling For Help”
Audio
Lg2: 4 Bronze
Bronze
SAAQ, “Living Radar”
Out of home
SAAQ, “The Crossing Fence”
Design
Experience/Activation
Out of Home
Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Kruger, “Unapologetically Human”
Film Craft (Editing)
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Save Our Libraries, “Yogurt in Wonderland”
Audio
Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Bronze
Bronze
7 West, “7 West Design”
Design Craft
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Zulu Alpha Kilo (self-promo), “Billy’s Lemonade”
Film