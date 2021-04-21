FCB, Rethink win Gold at the Clio Awards Canadian agencies took home a total of 40 trophy wins.

More than a dozen Canadian agencies won a prize at this year’s Clio Awards, but FCB and Rethink were the only ones to get their hands on Gold.

FCB Canada took a pair of Golds and four Silvers for the “Project Understood” campaign with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and Google, with the “Cal for Cal” Michelob Ultra campaign taking Bronze.

Rethink was the other Gold-winning agency, taking it in the Experience/Activation category for Foundation Emergence’s “Brutal Postings.” It also won a host of Silver and Bronzes for work with IKEA, Kraft Heinz and East West Market.

In the student competition, Miami Ad School Toronto won its own pair of Golds for pitches involving Lego and the U.N.

A total of 13 Canadian agencies, plus Miami Ad School, won a combined 40 awards, all of which are listed below. The Grand Clio winners in each category will be revealed during a virtual event on April 28.

FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Digital/Mobile

Partnerships & Collaborations

Silver

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft

Direct

Innovation

PR

Bronze

Michelob Ultra, “Cal For Cal”

PR

Miami Ad School Toronto: 2 Gold

Gold

Lego, “Six Brick Kit”

Student Integrated Campaign

United Nations, “Miranda”

Student Digital/Mobile

Rethink: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze

Gold

Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”

Experience/Activation

Silver

East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

Design

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Pour Perfectly”

Design

IKEA, “Won’t Wake The Baby”

Audio

Bronze

East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

PR

Fondation Émergence, “Brutal Postings”

Out of home



Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Ketchup Puzzle”

PR

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Pour Perfectly”

Direct

IKEA, “Won’t Wake The Baby”

Direct

No Fixed Address: 1 Silver, 6 Bronze

Silver

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

PR

Bronze

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

Branded Entertainment & Content

Experience/Activation

SickKids, “SickKids Airbnb”

Branded Entertainment & Content (2)

Design

Experience/Activation

Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”

PR

Bronze

Casey House, “Losing Friends”

Film Craft (Copywriting)

Taxi: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Rick Hansen Foundation, “Poster For Everyone”

Out of Home

Bronze

Audi, “Door Warning Exit System”

Print & Out Of Home Craft

Forsman & Bodenfors: 1 Silver

Silver

Trojan Canada, “Trojan & Chill”

Film Craft (Copywriting)

Grey Canada: 1 Silver

Silver

Gillette, “First Shave”

Social Media

Wunderman Thompson: 1 Silver

Silver

World Wildlife Fund, “Nature Is Calling For Help”

Audio

Lg2: 4 Bronze

Bronze

SAAQ, “Living Radar”

Out of home

SAAQ, “The Crossing Fence”

Design

Experience/Activation

Out of Home

Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Kruger, “Unapologetically Human”

Film Craft (Editing)

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Save Our Libraries, “Yogurt in Wonderland”

Audio

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Bronze

Bronze

7 West, “7 West Design”

Design Craft

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Zulu Alpha Kilo (self-promo), “Billy’s Lemonade”

Film