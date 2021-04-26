Speak up: Has the industry progressed on D&I? In a survey, strategy wants to understand how employees see their company's efforts to make the workplace more inclusive.

Next month will mark one year since the murder of George Floyd by police – an act that sparked mass protests, a renewed Black Lives Matter movement, and a slew of promises from organizations to end systemic racism and correct the injustices faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Colour.

One year later, strategy‘s editorial team would like to understand the impact the latter has had within the world of marketing and advertising. We want to know whether promises have led to action – for example, how many organizations have implemented new policies or attempted to diversify their ranks over the last year – and whether these efforts are beginning to create a more inclusive industry or have been slow to move the needle in any substantial way.

To that end, the publication has put together a short survey that aims to get a pulse on how you, our readers, are feeling about your company’s and the larger industry’s D&I efforts at this stage. The survey is open to anyone from the industry, including brands and creative, media and PR agencies, as well as production and media companies.

The findings will be used in our editorial coverage in the coming weeks, including features in strategy‘s Summer 2021 print issue that will look at how the movement for greater equity has unfolded within some of the country’s marketing departments and agencies.

If you’d like to participate, you can do so by completing this Pulse-Check: Diversity & Inclusion survey before Monday, May 3. It takes less than five minutes to complete, and all of the responses will be kept anonymous and used for editorial purposes only.

If your company – agency or brand-side – has seen impact in its initatives and is willing to share some of the learnings so far, please contact Justin Dallaire.