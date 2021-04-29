Deadline extended: Speak up on the industry’s D&I efforts Strategy's survey aims to take a pulse on how employees see their company's progress on making the workplace more inclusive.

Strategy wants to know: has the industry progressed on diversity and inclusion?

On Monday, the publication’s editorial team launched a survey to understand how employees see their company’s and the larger industry’s efforts to make the workplace more inclusive as we approach the one-year mark of the death of George Floyd.

The deadline for the survey, which can be completed here, has been extended to Friday, May 7.

The survey is open to anyone from the industry, including brands and creative, media and PR agencies, as well as production and media companies. It takes less than five minutes to complete, and all of the responses will be kept anonymous and used for editorial purposes only.

The findings will be used in our editorial coverage in the coming weeks, including features in strategy‘s Summer 2021 print issue that will look at how the movement for greater equity has unfolded within some of the country’s marketing departments and agencies.

If your company – agency or brand-side – has seen impact in its initiatives and is willing to share some of the learnings so far, please contact Justin Dallaire.