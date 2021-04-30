Arrivals + Departures restructures client service team The agency has promoted a new VP and hired another as part of a larger wave of growth.

Arrivals + Departures has added two new people to its leadership team in a restructuring of its client services department to allow for more growth.

Katharine Houghton, who has been with the agency since 2016 and played a role in leading businesses including SkipTheDishes, RBC Ventures and ConAgra brands, has been promoted to VP and business director this past week.

Joining Arrivals+Departures in the same role is Zeeshan Hussain, who most recently held the role of VP and head of client services at The Mark, where he worked on the agency’s Scotiabank account. He has previous experience with The&Partnership, Bensimon Byrne, FCB and Grey.

Houghton and Hussain will manage separate portfolios: Houghton will oversee agency operations, while Hussain will have a role in Arrivals+Departures’ growth initiatives.

The restructuring comes in response to a wave of new work Arrivals+Departures has won over the past several months. While it lost some of its most visible work when the SkipTheDishes account went to McCann as part of a global review this month, Mike Bevacqua, president at Arrivals + Departures, told strategy that this year, the agency has expanded its remit with existing client Moosehead Breweries, and in the past two months has also added new work from RBC Ventures’ Ampli, Sabra Dipping Company and Pet Valu. That’s on top of picking up Re/Max and Montana’s BBQ & Bar in Q4 of 2020.

The senior-level moves are on top of nine other hires it has made across departments to help handle the growth since last fall. That included also adding Paisley McNair to the client services team as group account director, while the creative department has also added copywriter Lisa Lakreche and art directors Katlyn Kelava and Jordan Escobar. Nik Poon was hired as director of strategy and John Saputo as a full stack developer in November. The operations team has also hired Pearl Mair as HR manager and Tajrean Kashem as an office administrator.