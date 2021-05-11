Mill Street rebrands to put its organic process front-and-centre The new look also unifies the visuals of the brewer's core brands to communicate their premium status.

Mill Street has rebranded its core organic lineup – including, for the first time since its launch in 2002, its flagship Organic lager.

The rebrand is informed by data Mill Street has gathered that shows six out of 10 Canadians are actively seeking organic products.

All of the brewery’s core organic brands are part of the effort, including Mill Street Organic and 100th Meridian, as well as Tankhouse Ale and Cobblestone Stout, which were certified organic in 2018. Several newly launched beers, including the Hazy Organic IPA and Organic Pilsner, will also share the new design aesthetic, bringing more visual unity to the craft brewer’s lineup.

For the rebrand, “we were purposeful in showcasing elements of our organic processes, leaning into transparency and also imperfection and imperfect elements,” explains Sam Jacobs, vice president of marketing for the brewery. But there was also a desire to convey that Mill Street’s products are premium, and so the design incorporates gold accents.

The purpose of the rebrand is “to better tell our organic ingredient story,” says Jacobs.

That its core products are organic is the key point of differentiation for Mill Street and speaks to its target consumer “who we know is early to middle adulthood, makes choices with more intent and purpose, enjoys a healthy lifestyle and also cares about the environment.”

However, the organic quality of some of the beers in its core lineup hasn’t always been immediately apparent (namely, the ones that aren’t named “Organic”), and so the rebrand puts it front and centre.

“Making sure that people know they’re seeking and finding organic products was the most important piece of this,” he says.

The rebrand has launched alongside a campaign created by Vancouver’s Will Creative which includes OOH, social and online video elements. Though the brand is happening across the Mill Street portfolio, the campaign focuses in on the flagship Organic beer, with cheeky references to the simple logic behind its name.