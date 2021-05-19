Michael Buble drops in to new SodaStream campaign PepsiCo hopes one of its water brands can help the other, piggybacking on the popularity of market-leading Bubly and its spokesman.

Michael Buble is back to promote a new Bubly product, this time dropping in on Zoom calls to plug Bubly Drops – a collaboration between the leader in the sparkling water category and fellow PepsiCo brand SodaStream.

For the stunt, Michael Buble dropped into a variety of different calls, including a cooking class, an online mom group, a business meeting, a fitness class, a surprise birthday party for a teacher and even a municipal town meeting in North Grenville, Ont. He surprised the others on the call and then promoted the new Bubly Drops, which allow owners of a SodaStream to add one of six popular Bubly flavours to their SodaStream sparkling water.

The drop-ins are part of a larger promotional strategy for the new product, according to Kyle Millar, head of marketing for SodaStream. That effort includes influencer marketing, digital promotions, paid social, online video and “larger media buys to bring a lot of our communications to market.”

Buble has been associated with Bubly since 2019, and the singer has been tapped numerous times since, most recently in a Super Bowl ad introducing new pineapple and peach flavours. By including him in the promotion for the new Bubly Drops, the hope is that some of the awareness associated with the product – and Buble himself – will also help boost the profile of the Pepsi-owned SodaStream in Canada, Millar said.

The partnership was also a good fit, according to Millar, because Buble is a “fun and engaging individual” who is “almost the perfect personification of the two brands.”

The campaign was created internally by SodaStream and Pepsi’s marketing teams. Edelman handled public relations, OMD handled the media, Praxis handled social and The Garden helped with social and digital.