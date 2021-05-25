Co-chairs and jury revealed for 2021 Strategy Awards The 13-person panel will soon judge the country's best brand-building ideas and insights, as well as the planners behind them.

After taking last year off (for obvious reasons), the Strategy Awards has returned for 2021, and today it announced this year’s co-chairs and jury.

The Strategy Awards celebrate Canada’s best brand-building ideas and insights, as well as the top planners behind them.

Co-chairing the 13-person jury are Valya Kruk, chief strategy officer at Grey, and Sabrina Babooram, director of community partnerships for the Dairy Farmers of Ontario. They are joined by experts from the strategy and creative departments at creative, media and PR agencies, as well as leaders from client-side marketing departments.

Due to the awards not being held last year, eligibility for the 2021 Strategy Awards has been expanded to include any campaigns that would have been eligible for the 2020 program. More information, including category info (of which there are two new additions: B2B Strategy and Branding Within Boundaries), eligibility and how to enter can be found on the Strategy Awards website. The final deadline for entries is June 14.

Strategy Awards 2021 Jury

Sabrina Babooram, director of community partnerships, Dairy Farmers of Ontario (co-chair)

Valya Kruk, CSO, Grey (co-chair)

Ishma Alexander-Huet, VP client advice and management, Initiative

Wes Brown, VP, retail brand management, Loblaw

Mangala D’Sa, CMO, Aegis

Sarah Henderson, CSO, BBDO

Peter Ignazi, CCO, Cossette

Michelle Lee, group strategy director, Rethink

Michael Letsche, VP, marketing, TD Wealth

Laura Rowan, chief strategy officer, Anomaly

Jessica Savage, CEO, MSL

Heather Segal, group strategy director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Trinh Tham, CMO, Harry Rosen