No Boats on Sunday goes slow and steady to win the cider race The brand's first campaign with 123w tries to spread a laid-back message with a big digital buy and videos that change if you take the time to watch them again.

Andrew Peller brand No Boats On Sunday is trying to get people to take their time watching its latest campaign.

One of several videos in the digitally-led campaign for the brand’s cider and seltzers highlights typical dockside scenes many would be familiar with as the days get warming, like hanging out with the family pet and tuning a guitar by the lake.

But to emphasize to benefits of slowing down and taking notice of the world around you, the video changes every time someone watches it, adding simple pleasures like a dog swimming across the lake, a hot air balloon flying by or fireworks going off nearby.

The campaign also features a three minute long preroll ad that viewers can skip after five seconds, but are encouraged to sit out the entirety, to watch the relaxing scene of a man paddling his boat across a lake. Five-second spots also go slow-motion with opening a can of seltzer or dropping a bundle of local apples used to make its cider, emphasizing refreshment and a local sourcing.

“With us, the brand stands for taking those moments for yourself and feeling refreshed, and doing that with whatever you enjoy,” says Jessica Stoehr, brand manager at Andrew Peller. “We are about that whole lifestyle, as life is always so busy and hectic and you can miss little moments that are worth celebrating.”

With this campaign, Stoehr says it’s about articulating “oars up” moments, the brand’s slogan that stems from its Maritimes port worker origins, who had a policy of not doing any work on Sunday.

With the campaign, No Boats On Sunday is pushing digital to take its laid-back ethos outside of Nova Scotia and the east coast, where it already has strong brand awareness, and bring it across the country, particularly Ontario and British Columbia. Since the brands sources its apples from a different local grower, depending on where it is being made and sold, the creative is also being tweaked slightly, depending on where it is shown.

According to Stoehr, the brand is supporting its growth goals with one of its biggest ever digital spends. It will also supplementing brand messaging with ambassador programs through the website, replacing the sampling and experiential it would have done in a non-COVID environment.

The outdoorsy campaign is being led by 123W, which is handling the buy side in addition to the creative.

“We wanted to work with a smaller agency, and actually found 123W through the Small Agency of the Year through Strategy,” Stoehr says, and reached out to them, as well as a few other small agencies too.

For its cider business, Stoehr says there’s a 50/50 split when it comes to the gender of its audience, compared with a more traditional vodka RTD market, which leans more female.