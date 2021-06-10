How Joanna Monteiro fits into Publicis Toronto’s growth plan The agency's new CCO brings international experience and creative accomplishments to work that's increasingly reaching across borders.

Publicis Toronto has hired Joanna Monteiro as its new chief creative officer, bringing an international perspective that fits with the kind of work that has been driving the agency’s growth.

Reporting to president Brett McIntosh, Monteiro is now leading the agency’s creative department from her native Brazil until travel restrictions allow her to make the move to Toronto. She joins a leadership team that includes EVP, head of planning and strategy Andrea Isbester, and managing director and chief digital officer Alister Adams.

“We are one of those larger, more multi-dimensional agencies in Canada, across channels, and she will be responsible for the totality of our client set,” McIntosh says. Publicis Toronto’s work is becoming more North American in nature, McIntosh explains, with 45% of it now coming out of the U.S.

He says that Monteiro, with her international experience, will not only help strengthen that existing work, but accelerate it further and make creativity even more of an engine for its business.

Monteiro joins Publicis from Brazilian agency Heads Propaganda, where she was previously held the same title. Prior to that, she held a number of senior creative roles across Brazil, including CCO at FCB. She also spent time at various creative agencies such as Africa Advertising, Ogilvy, DPZ&T and W/McCann. Monteiro has also been behind campaigns that have picked up hundreds of industry awards, including the Cannes Lions Mobile Grand Prix in 2014 for Nivea’s “Protection Ad.”

“Her ability to deliver powerful storytelling across borders will perfectly complement our existing team and capabilities,” says McIntosh, adding that she brings a “way to bring technology and storytelling together to create experiences, and you see it in so much of her work, and that’s what we fell in love with.”

Monteiro is taking over creative leadership duties previously held by longtime EVP and CD, Tim Kavander, who has moved on from the agency last fall.