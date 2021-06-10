Ogilvy, Rethink and FCB win Gold Pencils at The One Show Nine Canadian agencies were recognized in a virtual gala during Creative Week.

After the ADC Awards were announced yesterday, The One Club’s Creative Week continued Thursday with the virtual presentation of this year’s One Show.

Ogilvy Toronto led Canadian agencies, winning four Gold Pencils, four Silver and three Bronze for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful.” The campaign, created in collaboration with Ogilvy London, extended the brand’s “Real Beauty” positioning to frontline workers in the early days of the pandemic, showing faces marked by PPE and covered in sweat as signs of courage.

Rethink picked up a swath of Pencils for its work on Heinz Ketchup, including a Gold for “Draw Ketchup,” but also won Bronze Pencils for campaigns for Molson Canadian and IKEA Canada.

Both FCB Toronto and FCB/Six each added a Gold Pencil to the list for two frequent awards winners. FCB Toronto won its Gold for “Project Understood,” created with Google for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. FCB/Six picked up another award for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa” campaign, while also winning a pair of Bronze Pencils for the “Publicly Traded” campaign for LifeStyles.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below, with all of the winners available on The One Club’s website.

Ogilvy Toronto: 4 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze

Gold

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)

Branded Entertainment

Direct Marketing

Print (Magazine)

Print (Craft)

Silver

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)

Film

Moving Image Craft

Out of home

Social Media

Bronze

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)

Film

Health, Wellness and Pharma

PR

Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze

Gold

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Mobile

Silver

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Design

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Experiential & Immersive

Print



Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”

Social Media

Bronze

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Out of home

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Branded Entertainment



IKEA Canada, “Baby Proof Spotify Ads”

Radio & Audio

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada), “Make It Canadian”

Integrated

PR

FCB Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Creative Effectiveness

Silver

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Creative Effectiveness

FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Creative Effectiveness

Bronze

LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”

Health, Wellness and Pharma (Digital)

Health, Wellness and Pharma (Innovation)

Juniper Park\TBWA: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Cultural Driver

PR

Bronze

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Social Media

Lg2: 1 Silver

Silver

Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars”

Out of home

Jam3: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Oculus/Respawn, “Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond”

Digital Craft

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Milk-Bone, “You Choose What They Chew”

Print

Taxi/Type1: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Volkswagen Canada, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”

Interactive & Online