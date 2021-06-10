Ogilvy, Rethink and FCB win Gold Pencils at The One Show
Nine Canadian agencies were recognized in a virtual gala during Creative Week.
After the ADC Awards were announced yesterday, The One Club’s Creative Week continued Thursday with the virtual presentation of this year’s One Show.
Ogilvy Toronto led Canadian agencies, winning four Gold Pencils, four Silver and three Bronze for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful.” The campaign, created in collaboration with Ogilvy London, extended the brand’s “Real Beauty” positioning to frontline workers in the early days of the pandemic, showing faces marked by PPE and covered in sweat as signs of courage.
Rethink picked up a swath of Pencils for its work on Heinz Ketchup, including a Gold for “Draw Ketchup,” but also won Bronze Pencils for campaigns for Molson Canadian and IKEA Canada.
Both FCB Toronto and FCB/Six each added a Gold Pencil to the list for two frequent awards winners. FCB Toronto won its Gold for “Project Understood,” created with Google for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. FCB/Six picked up another award for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa” campaign, while also winning a pair of Bronze Pencils for the “Publicly Traded” campaign for LifeStyles.
The full list of Canadian winners can be found below, with all of the winners available on The One Club’s website.
Ogilvy Toronto: 4 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze
Gold
Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)
Branded Entertainment
Direct Marketing
Print (Magazine)
Print (Craft)
Silver
Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)
Film
Moving Image Craft
Out of home
Social Media
Bronze
Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful” (with Ogilvy London)
Film
Health, Wellness and Pharma
PR
Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze
Gold
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Mobile
Silver
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Design
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Experiential & Immersive
Print
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”
Social Media
Bronze
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Out of home
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Branded Entertainment
IKEA Canada, “Baby Proof Spotify Ads”
Radio & Audio
Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada), “Make It Canadian”
Integrated
PR
FCB Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Creative Effectiveness
Silver
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Creative Effectiveness
FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Gold
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Creative Effectiveness
Bronze
LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”
Health, Wellness and Pharma (Digital)
Health, Wellness and Pharma (Innovation)
Juniper Park\TBWA: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Cultural Driver
PR
Bronze
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Social Media
Lg2: 1 Silver
Silver
Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars”
Out of home
Jam3: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Oculus/Respawn, “Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond”
Digital Craft
Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Milk-Bone, “You Choose What They Chew”
Print
Taxi/Type1: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Volkswagen Canada, “The Carbon-Neutral Net”
Interactive & Online