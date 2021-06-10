Shortlist jury announced for 2021 Strategy Awards As the final deadline approaches, meet the 16 industry pros that will be narrowing down this year's field of entries.

As the days before the final entry deadline begin to slip away, the shortlist jury for the 2021 Strategy Awards has been revealed.

Joining the previously announced jury are 16 strategy, marketing and innovation experts that have worked for some of Canada’s top brands and agencies. They will be reviewing entries in order to curate a shortlist.

Due to the awards not being held last year, eligibility for the 2021 Strategy Awards has been expanded to include any campaigns that would have been eligible for the 2020 program. More information, such as category info (including the new B2B Strategy and Branding Within Boundaries categories), eligibility and how to enter can be found on the Strategy Awards website.

The final deadline for entries is June 14.

2021 Strategy Awards Shortlist Jury

Nitin Bagga, COO and CSO, Barrett and Welsh

Maura Cowan, marketing director, Kellogg Canada

Julian Franklin, president, Franklin Management Group

Taposhi Gandhi, MAC brand manager, VP Canada, MAC Cosmetics

Umar Ghumman, VP strategy and experience, Wunderman Thompson

Andrea Isbester, CSO, Publicis

Sarah Ivey, CEO, founder, Agents of Necessity

Jennifer Justin, director, advertising, Canada Post

Anne-Marie Leclair, partner, VP innovation, Lg2

Ed Lee, strategy director, Venture Play

Robert Newell, SVP, brand strategy, PS&Co

Tara Powadiuk, head of marketing and PR, Volvo Cars of Canada

Sarah Thompson, CSO, Theo

Megan Towers, CSO, John St.

Deanna Wampler, content and social media specialist, Indigenous Tourism BC

Eve Yang, consumer insights lead, Rogers Communications