2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Design

The first group of nominees for this year's awards covers the best visual work and design-led campaigns.
The first shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the campaigns vying for a prize in the Design category.

The Design category recognizes visually led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging. This year’s jury is led by co-chairs Laura Stein, CCO at Bruce Mau Design and Stephanie Yung, head of design at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Craft, Multicultural and Advertising categories will be released throughout the week.

Entry Name Client Agency/Company
ADCC All-Nighter Webathon ADCC Zulu Alpha Kilo
Alloprof Alloprof Cossette
Biodiversity, everything is connected Quebec Iron Ore Cossette
Brand Toolbox Mechanix Wear Sid Lee
Cards for All London Drugs Rethink
Gingerbread Höme IKEA Canada Rethink
Haulin’ State of Mind No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited) John st.
Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Hydro Express Hydro-Québec Lg2
Living Radars SAAQ Lg2
Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters Cossette
OAA Ontario Association of Architects Leo Burnett Toronto
Olive. Your virtual healthcare clinic Olive Sid Lee
Plant Agriculture Systems Plant Agriculture Systems LLC Cossette
Practice Safe Sets Suneeva/Asymetric Media/Sequoia Content Cossette
Publicly Traded LIfeStyles Healthcare FCB/Six
PVM, More than a Tower Ivanhoé Cambridge Sid Lee
QIO Sustainability Report 2019 Quebec Iron Ore Cossette
RGD DesignThinkers 2020: Sound On Association of Registered Graphic Designers John st.
Robin Hood Flour Robin Hood Leo Burnett Toronto
Rolling Paper Straws Truss Beverages Rethink
Smith Menu Smith Restaurant Leo Burnett Toronto
Spare Time Annual Report Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver Rethink
Stefano Aliment Faita-Forgione Lg2
The Carbon-Neutral Net Volkswagen Canada TYPE1 (Taxi + Wunderman Thompson)
The Genderless Poster Gender Creative Kids Canada Leo Burnett Toronto
The Last Catalogue IKEA Canada Rethink
Veryvell Truss Beverages Rethink
Woah Dough Woah Dough Leo Burnett Toronto
