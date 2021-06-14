2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Design
The first group of nominees for this year's awards covers the best visual work and design-led campaigns.
The first shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the campaigns vying for a prize in the Design category.
The Design category recognizes visually led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging. This year’s jury is led by co-chairs Laura Stein, CCO at Bruce Mau Design and Stephanie Yung, head of design at Zulu Alpha Kilo.
The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Shortlists for the Craft, Multicultural and Advertising categories will be released throughout the week.
|Entry Name
|Client
|Agency/Company
|ADCC All-Nighter Webathon
|ADCC
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Alloprof
|Alloprof
|Cossette
|Biodiversity, everything is connected
|Quebec Iron Ore
|Cossette
|Brand Toolbox
|Mechanix Wear
|Sid Lee
|Cards for All
|London Drugs
|Rethink
|Gingerbread Höme
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|Haulin’ State of Mind
|No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited)
|John st.
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Rethink
|Hydro Express
|Hydro-Québec
|Lg2
|Living Radars
|SAAQ
|Lg2
|Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters
|Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters
|Cossette
|OAA
|Ontario Association of Architects
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Olive. Your virtual healthcare clinic
|Olive
|Sid Lee
|Plant Agriculture Systems
|Plant Agriculture Systems LLC
|Cossette
|Practice Safe Sets
|Suneeva/Asymetric Media/Sequoia Content
|Cossette
|Publicly Traded
|LIfeStyles Healthcare
|FCB/Six
|PVM, More than a Tower
|Ivanhoé Cambridge
|Sid Lee
|QIO Sustainability Report 2019
|Quebec Iron Ore
|Cossette
|RGD DesignThinkers 2020: Sound On
|Association of Registered Graphic Designers
|John st.
|Robin Hood Flour
|Robin Hood
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Rolling Paper Straws
|Truss Beverages
|Rethink
|Smith Menu
|Smith Restaurant
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Spare Time Annual Report
|Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver
|Rethink
|Stefano
|Aliment Faita-Forgione
|Lg2
|The Carbon-Neutral Net
|Volkswagen Canada
|TYPE1 (Taxi + Wunderman Thompson)
|The Genderless Poster
|Gender Creative Kids Canada
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|The Last Catalogue
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|Veryvell
|Truss Beverages
|Rethink
|Woah Dough
|Woah Dough
|Leo Burnett Toronto