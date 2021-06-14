2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Design The first group of nominees for this year's awards covers the best visual work and design-led campaigns.

The first shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the campaigns vying for a prize in the Design category.

The Design category recognizes visually led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging. This year’s jury is led by co-chairs Laura Stein, CCO at Bruce Mau Design and Stephanie Yung, head of design at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Craft, Multicultural and Advertising categories will be released throughout the week.