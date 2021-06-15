2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Multicultural The second shortlist for this year's awards covers the top work looking to connect with Canada's diverse audiences.

The next shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards have been released, covering the campaigns competing in the Multicultural stream.

Multicultural categories at the Marketing Awards recognize work that aims to connect brands with Canada’s diverse ethnic and cultural communities. The finalists and winners were decided by a jury co-chaired by Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO of Maple Diversity, and Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder of Ethnicity Matters.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

