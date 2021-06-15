2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Multicultural
The second shortlist for this year's awards covers the top work looking to connect with Canada's diverse audiences.
The next shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards have been released, covering the campaigns competing in the Multicultural stream.
Multicultural categories at the Marketing Awards recognize work that aims to connect brands with Canada’s diverse ethnic and cultural communities. The finalists and winners were decided by a jury co-chaired by Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO of Maple Diversity, and Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder of Ethnicity Matters.
The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Shortlists for the Design category were announced on Monday, and Craft and Advertising categories will be released throughout the week.
|Entry Name
|Client
|Agency/Company
|Activia South Asian Promotion
|Danone Canada
|Ethnicity Matters
|Air Miles Diwali
|LoyaltyOne
|Maple Diversity Communications
|America the Beautiful
|Unilever (Dove)
|Ogilvy Canada
|Birks Chinese New Year
|Birks
|Major Tom
|Black Art Matters
|Nia Centre for the Arts
|Barrett and Welsh
|Black Brilliance
|Cultural Pluralism in the
Arts Movement Ontario
|Barrett and Welsh
|Casinos BC Spring Campaign
|BCLC
|Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group
|Celebrate Local
|TD Bank
|Barrett and Welsh
|Celebrate the COVID Way
|Ming Pao Daily News
|Captus Advertising
|Chips
|S.U.C.C.E.S.S
|Captus Advertising
|Click to Count
|POCAM
|Barrett and Welsh
|Diwali Shayari
|Chalo! FreshCo
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|EFC Multicultural Radio Campaign
|Egg Farmers of Canada
|Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
|Hard To Please
|BC New Democratic Party
|Captus Advertising
|Hockey 24: A Film by Canada
|Scotiabank
|The Mark
|OLG Playsmart Lunar New Year 2021
|OLG
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Porsche Lunar New Year 2021
|Porsche
|Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
|Prices Do the Talking
|FreshCo
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Royal Chef’s Secret
|LT Foods of America
|AVC
|Safety Never Stops
|Metrolinx
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Share Of Culture
|Kia Canada
|Stradigi Marketing
|Tartan Turban Secret Readings
|Barrett and Welsh
|Barrett and Welsh
|TD Bank Lunar New Year 2021
|TD Bank
|Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
|The Art Show of Winter
|Travel Yukon
|Cossette
|The Dialogo
|People of Colour in Advertising & Marketing
|Barrett and Welsh
|The Diwali Lantern
|Chalo! FreshCo
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Unapologetically Human
|Kruger Products
|Ethnicity Matters
|We Belong
|Sephora Canada
|The Colony Project
|What’s Zaroori for You is Zaroori to Us
|TD Bank
|Barrett and Welsh
|Yes, You Can!
|TD Bank
|Barrett and Welsh