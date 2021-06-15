2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Multicultural

The second shortlist for this year's awards covers the top work looking to connect with Canada's diverse audiences.
The next shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards have been released, covering the campaigns competing in the Multicultural stream.

Multicultural categories at the Marketing Awards recognize work that aims to connect brands with Canada’s diverse ethnic and cultural communities. The finalists and winners were decided by a jury co-chaired by Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO of Maple Diversity, and Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder of Ethnicity Matters.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Design category were announced on Monday, and Craft and Advertising categories will be released throughout the week.

 

Entry Name Client Agency/Company
Activia South Asian Promotion Danone Canada Ethnicity Matters
Air Miles Diwali LoyaltyOne Maple Diversity Communications
America the Beautiful Unilever (Dove) Ogilvy Canada
Birks Chinese New Year Birks Major Tom
Black Art Matters Nia Centre for the Arts Barrett and Welsh
Black Brilliance Cultural Pluralism in the
Arts Movement Ontario		 Barrett and Welsh
Casinos BC Spring Campaign BCLC Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group
Celebrate Local TD Bank Barrett and Welsh
Celebrate the COVID Way Ming Pao Daily News Captus Advertising
Chips S.U.C.C.E.S.S Captus Advertising
Click to Count POCAM Barrett and Welsh
Diwali Shayari Chalo! FreshCo Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
EFC Multicultural Radio Campaign Egg Farmers of Canada Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
Hard To Please BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
Hockey 24: A Film by Canada Scotiabank The Mark
OLG Playsmart Lunar New Year 2021 OLG Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Porsche Lunar New Year 2021 Porsche Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
Prices Do the Talking FreshCo Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Royal Chef’s Secret LT Foods of America AVC
Safety Never Stops Metrolinx Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Share Of Culture Kia Canada Stradigi Marketing
Tartan Turban Secret Readings Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
TD Bank Lunar New Year 2021 TD Bank Koo Multicultural, Division of Cossette
The Art Show of Winter Travel Yukon Cossette
The Dialogo People of Colour in Advertising & Marketing Barrett and Welsh
The Diwali Lantern Chalo! FreshCo Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Unapologetically Human Kruger Products Ethnicity Matters
We Belong Sephora Canada The Colony Project
What’s Zaroori for You is Zaroori to Us TD Bank Barrett and Welsh
Yes, You Can! TD Bank Barrett and Welsh
