2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Craft See the nominees vying to be recognized in excellence in areas ranging from art direction and copywriting to directing and editing.

The Craft shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the agencies, production houses and post-production shops looking to be recognized for their technical achievements.

The Craft category awards technical excellence across different disciplines, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music.

The finalists and winners were chosen by a jury c0-chaired by creative director Christina Yu and Tom Eymundson, director and CEO of Pirate.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Design and Multicultural categories have already been announced. Nominees in Advertising will also be released this week.