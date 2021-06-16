2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Craft

See the nominees vying to be recognized in excellence in areas ranging from art direction and copywriting to directing and editing.
By Staff 
2 mins ago
MarketingAwards2018_8957

The Craft shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the agencies, production houses and post-production shops looking to be recognized for their technical achievements.

The Craft category awards technical excellence across different disciplines, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music.

The finalists and winners were chosen by a jury c0-chaired by creative director Christina Yu and Tom Eymundson, director and CEO of Pirate.

The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Design and Multicultural categories have already been announced. Nominees in Advertising will also be released this week.

Campaign Client Agency/Company
A Cart Apart No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited) John St.
All Out CCM Hockey Lg2
America the Beautiful Dove (Unilever) Ogilvy Canada
Bell Holiday Bell Zulu Alpha Kilo
Bernard Derome from 1970 Loto-Québec Sid Lee
Can’t Handle It Kraft Hazelnut Spread (Kraft Heinz Canada) Rethink
Courage is Beautiful Dove (Unilever) Ogilvy Canada
Differences Canada Life TAXI / The Vanity
Elder Abuse Canada Safety Council Juniper Park\TBWA
Free Your Ideas ProtoPie Zerotrillion
Haulerverse No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited) John st.
Haulin’ State of Mind No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited) John st.
Legendary Lobster Lobster PEI Furrow Studio
Moving Day McDonald’s Canada Cossette
One Little Thing IKEA Canada Rethink
One Million Strong SickKids Foundation Scouts Honour
Out-of-Work Mannequins Toronto Association of Business
Improvement Areas (TABIA)		 Zulu Alpha Kilo
Sharing Is Everything IGA Circonflex & Shed
Sounds of the Holidays Rethink Rethink
The Toxic Office Casey House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
The Wardrobe IKEA Canada Rethink
Trojan & Chill Trojan Canada Forsman & Bodenfors
Unapologetically Human Kruger Products L.P. Broken Heart Love Affair & Scouts Honour
Unquarantine Your Creative ADCC Zulu Alpha Kilo
We Are In Net CCM Hockey Nova Film
Welcome to the Flavourhood DoorDash John st.
Won’t Wake the Baby Ads IKEA Canada Rethink
﻿