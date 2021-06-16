2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Craft
See the nominees vying to be recognized in excellence in areas ranging from art direction and copywriting to directing and editing.
The Craft shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the agencies, production houses and post-production shops looking to be recognized for their technical achievements.
The Craft category awards technical excellence across different disciplines, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music.
The finalists and winners were chosen by a jury c0-chaired by creative director Christina Yu and Tom Eymundson, director and CEO of Pirate.
The Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the show. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Shortlists for the Design and Multicultural categories have already been announced. Nominees in Advertising will also be released this week.
|Campaign
|Client
|Agency/Company
|A Cart Apart
|No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited)
|John St.
|All Out
|CCM Hockey
|Lg2
|America the Beautiful
|Dove (Unilever)
|Ogilvy Canada
|Bell Holiday
|Bell
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Bernard Derome from 1970
|Loto-Québec
|Sid Lee
|Can’t Handle It
|Kraft Hazelnut Spread (Kraft Heinz Canada)
|Rethink
|Courage is Beautiful
|Dove (Unilever)
|Ogilvy Canada
|Differences
|Canada Life
|TAXI / The Vanity
|Elder Abuse
|Canada Safety Council
|Juniper Park\TBWA
|Free Your Ideas
|ProtoPie
|Zerotrillion
|Haulerverse
|No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited)
|John st.
|Haulin’ State of Mind
|No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited)
|John st.
|Legendary Lobster
|Lobster PEI
|Furrow Studio
|Moving Day
|McDonald’s Canada
|Cossette
|One Little Thing
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|One Million Strong
|SickKids Foundation
|Scouts Honour
|Out-of-Work Mannequins
|Toronto Association of Business
Improvement Areas (TABIA)
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Sharing Is Everything
|IGA
|Circonflex & Shed
|Sounds of the Holidays
|Rethink
|Rethink
|The Toxic Office
|Casey House
|Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
|The Wardrobe
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|Trojan & Chill
|Trojan Canada
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Unapologetically Human
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Broken Heart Love Affair & Scouts Honour
|Unquarantine Your Creative
|ADCC
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|We Are In Net
|CCM Hockey
|Nova Film
|Welcome to the Flavourhood
|DoorDash
|John st.
|Won’t Wake the Baby Ads
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink