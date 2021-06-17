2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Public Service
The first of two lists for the Advertising category, these campaigns are all looking to be recognized for doing good.
The second-to-last shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering the work vying for the top prize in Public Service.
The first of two shortlists covering the Advertising category, these campaigns cover the top campaigns for non-profit and government cause work geared towards doing societal good.
The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.
The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Shortlists for the Design, Multicultural and Craft categories have already been announced. The final Advertising shortlist will be released on Friday.
|Campaign
|Client
|Agency/Company
|#BlackedOutHistory
|Ontario Black History Society (OBHS)
|DDB Canada
|A Brand You Can Feel
|CNIB Foundation
|Zerotrillion
|After Asbestos
|Greenpeace Canada
|Rethink
|Always a Number
|Crime Stoppers
|Target Marketing & Communications Inc
|ASD: Rockin’ the Spectrum
|Jake’s House
|Edelman Canada
|Bed
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|Coming Out Loud
|EGALE
|Cossette
|Do Anything But Drive
|CAA
|123West
|ESCape Abuse
|Interval House
|UNION
|Gift
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|HIV+ Episodes
|Casey House
|Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
|Human Lives Crossing
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|It’s Hard To Read
|Dyslexia Canada
|dentsumcgarrybowen
|Living Radars
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|Mental Fatigues
|Canadian Mental Health Association
|TAXI Canada
|No Home
|United Way Halifax
|Wunder
|Not For Lease
|Roncesvalles Village BIA
|The Local Collective
|Oldfluencers
|Government of Quebec
|Cossette
|Out-of-Work Mannequins
|Toronto Association of Business
Improvement Areas (TABIA)
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Pay Tribute
|Royal Canadian Legion & HSBC Canada
|Wunderman Thompson Canada
|Reflection
|Société de sauvetage
|lg2
|See What Care Can Do
|Sinai Health Foundation
|Huge
|Signal for Help
|Canadian Women’s Foundation
|Juniper Park\TBWA
|Slower
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|Smells Like Inequality
|Canadian Women’s Foundation
|TAXI Canada
|Solutions
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|lg2
|The Green New Bill
|David Suzuki Foundation
|Sid Lee
|The World Needs More Nerds
|Science World
|Rethink
|United Apart
|United Way of Calgary & Area
|ZGM Modern Marketing Partners
|Write For Your rights
|Amnesty International
|Cossette