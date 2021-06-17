2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Public Service The first of two lists for the Advertising category, these campaigns are all looking to be recognized for doing good.

The second-to-last shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering the work vying for the top prize in Public Service.

The first of two shortlists covering the Advertising category, these campaigns cover the top campaigns for non-profit and government cause work geared towards doing societal good.

The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.

The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Design, Multicultural and Craft categories have already been announced. The final Advertising shortlist will be released on Friday.