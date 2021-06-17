2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Public Service

The first of two lists for the Advertising category, these campaigns are all looking to be recognized for doing good.
The second-to-last shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering the work vying for the top prize in Public Service.

The first of two shortlists covering the Advertising category, these campaigns cover the top campaigns for non-profit and government cause work geared towards doing societal good.

The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.

The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Design, Multicultural and Craft categories have already been announced. The final Advertising shortlist will be released on Friday.

Campaign Client Agency/Company
#BlackedOutHistory Ontario Black History Society (OBHS) DDB Canada
A Brand You Can Feel CNIB Foundation Zerotrillion
After Asbestos Greenpeace Canada Rethink
Always a Number Crime Stoppers Target Marketing & Communications Inc
ASD: Rockin’ the Spectrum Jake’s House Edelman Canada
Bed Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
Coming Out Loud EGALE Cossette
Do Anything But Drive CAA 123West
ESCape Abuse Interval House UNION
Gift Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
HIV+ Episodes Casey House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Human Lives Crossing Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
It’s Hard To Read Dyslexia Canada dentsumcgarrybowen
Living Radars Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
Mental Fatigues Canadian Mental Health Association TAXI Canada
No Home United Way Halifax Wunder
Not For Lease Roncesvalles Village BIA The Local Collective
Oldfluencers Government of Quebec Cossette
Out-of-Work Mannequins Toronto Association of Business
Improvement Areas (TABIA)		 Zulu Alpha Kilo
Pay Tribute Royal Canadian Legion & HSBC Canada Wunderman Thompson Canada
Reflection Société de sauvetage lg2
See What Care Can Do Sinai Health Foundation Huge
Signal for Help Canadian Women’s Foundation Juniper Park\TBWA
Slower Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
Smells Like Inequality Canadian Women’s Foundation TAXI Canada
Solutions Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
The Green New Bill David Suzuki Foundation Sid Lee
The World Needs More Nerds Science World Rethink
United Apart United Way of Calgary & Area ZGM Modern Marketing Partners
Write For Your rights Amnesty International Cossette
