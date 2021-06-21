Cannes 2021: Ogilvy kicks the week off with a Print Grand Prix
The agency nabbed the top award for Dove's "Courage is Beautiful," while Rethink, No Fixed Address, Cossette and Leo Burnett also added to Canada's first batch of awards.
By Jennifer Horn & Justin Dallaire
So far, so great.
On the very first day of the Cannes Lions Live Week, Ogilvy Toronto was awarded the highest decoration at the creative festival.
The Toronto office, alongside its counterpart in London, picked up a coveted Print & Publishing Grand Prix for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful,” a campaign that highlighted the heroic efforts of healthcare workers during the early months of the pandemic.
The work has so far been a Cannes darling, being recognized in multiple shortlists released over the weekend, and has now won two Golds and two Silvers in the Print & Publishing and the Outdoor categories, in addition to the Grand Prix today.
Rethink’s Toronto and Vancouver also had a good showing during the festival’s first virtual awards gala this morning. The agency picked up one Gold and two Bronze in the Print & Publishing category for work produced for Kraft Heinz and East West Market.
Also in Print & Publishing, Leo Burnett Toronto and No Fixed Address each took home a Bronze for packaging and pop-ups created for clients Robin Hood Flour and the Canadian Centre For Child Protection, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Outdoor, No Fixed Address claimed another Bronze for experiential work with SickKids, a brand that was also recognized in Health & Wellness for work by Cossette, which also won a Bronze. FCB Canada rounded out the wins with a Bronze in the H&W category for Canadian Down Syndrome Society and Google AI.
With no shortlist mentions in the category, Canada was shut out of Pharma, which was also announced this morning in Cannes. Tomorrow, the festival will announce the winners in the Creative Data, Creative Strategy, Direct, Media, PR, Social & Influencer Lions.
Print & Publishing (1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver)
GRAND PRIX
GOLD
“Courage is Beautiful”
Unilever – Dove
Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
SILVER
“Patricia” / “Cinzia” / “Amanda”
Unilever – Dove
Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
Design (1 Gold, 4 Bronze)
GOLD
“Pour Perfectly”
Kraft Heinz – Heinz Ketchup
Rethink Toronto
Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music Group, Alter Ego, R+D Productions
BRONZE
“Ketchup Puzzle”
Kraft Heinz – Heinz Ketchup
Rethink Toronto
Partners: Starcom Toronto, The Colony Project, Paus Inc., Salt Experiential Commerce, Vapor Music Group
BRONZE
East West Market
“Embarrassing Plastic Bags”
Rethink Vancouver
BRONZE
Robin Hood Flour
Robin Hood Flour Packaging
Leo Burnett Toronto
Partners: The J.M. Smucker Co.
BRONZE
Canadian Centre For Child Protection
“Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
No Fixed Address
Outdoor (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)
GOLD
“Courage is Beautiful”
Dove
Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
SILVER
“Patricia” / “Amanda” / “Patrick” / “ГУЗЕЛЬ”
Dove
Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
BRONZE
“SickKids Airbnb”
SickKids Foundation
No Fixed Address
Health & Wellness (2 Bronze)
BRONZE
“Project Understood”
Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI
FCB Canada
BRONZE
Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive
“SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”
SickKids Foundation
Cossette
Partners: Scouts Honour