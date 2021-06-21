Cannes 2021: Ogilvy kicks the week off with a Print Grand Prix The agency nabbed the top award for Dove's "Courage is Beautiful," while Rethink, No Fixed Address, Cossette and Leo Burnett also added to Canada's first batch of awards.

By Jennifer Horn & Justin Dallaire

So far, so great.

On the very first day of the Cannes Lions Live Week, Ogilvy Toronto was awarded the highest decoration at the creative festival.

The Toronto office, alongside its counterpart in London, picked up a coveted Print & Publishing Grand Prix for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful,” a campaign that highlighted the heroic efforts of healthcare workers during the early months of the pandemic.

The work has so far been a Cannes darling, being recognized in multiple shortlists released over the weekend, and has now won two Golds and two Silvers in the Print & Publishing and the Outdoor categories, in addition to the Grand Prix today.

Rethink’s Toronto and Vancouver also had a good showing during the festival’s first virtual awards gala this morning. The agency picked up one Gold and two Bronze in the Print & Publishing category for work produced for Kraft Heinz and East West Market.

Also in Print & Publishing, Leo Burnett Toronto and No Fixed Address each took home a Bronze for packaging and pop-ups created for clients Robin Hood Flour and the Canadian Centre For Child Protection, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Outdoor, No Fixed Address claimed another Bronze for experiential work with SickKids, a brand that was also recognized in Health & Wellness for work by Cossette, which also won a Bronze. FCB Canada rounded out the wins with a Bronze in the H&W category for Canadian Down Syndrome Society and Google AI.

With no shortlist mentions in the category, Canada was shut out of Pharma, which was also announced this morning in Cannes. Tomorrow, the festival will announce the winners in the Creative Data, Creative Strategy, Direct, Media, PR, Social & Influencer Lions.

Print & Publishing (1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver)



GRAND PRIX

GOLD

“Courage is Beautiful”

Unilever – Dove

Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

SILVER

“Patricia” / “Cinzia” / “Amanda”

Unilever – Dove

Ogilvy Toronto / Ogilvy London

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Design (1 Gold, 4 Bronze)

GOLD



“Pour Perfectly”

Kraft Heinz – Heinz Ketchup

Rethink Toronto

Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music Group, Alter Ego, R+D Productions

BRONZE

“Ketchup Puzzle”

Kraft Heinz – Heinz Ketchup

Rethink Toronto

Partners: Starcom Toronto, The Colony Project, Paus Inc., Salt Experiential Commerce, Vapor Music Group

BRONZE

East West Market

“Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

Rethink Vancouver

BRONZE

Robin Hood Flour

Robin Hood Flour Packaging

Leo Burnett Toronto

Partners: The J.M. Smucker Co.

BRONZE

Canadian Centre For Child Protection

“Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

No Fixed Address

Outdoor (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

GOLD

“Courage is Beautiful”

Dove

Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

SILVER

“Patricia” / “Amanda” / “Patrick” / “ГУЗЕЛЬ”

Dove

Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

BRONZE

“SickKids Airbnb”

SickKids Foundation

No Fixed Address

Health & Wellness (2 Bronze)

BRONZE

“Project Understood”

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI

FCB Canada

BRONZE

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

“SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”

SickKids Foundation

Cossette

Partners: Scouts Honour